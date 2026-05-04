CredFin, Inc. Launches “Fund Your Freedom” Initiative to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

MIAMI, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CredFin, Inc., the nation’s leading business credit and funding advisory firm, today announced the launch of its “Fund Your Freedom” initiative—a national campaign timed to coincide with America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. The initiative is designed to help small business owners across the country achieve financial independence by fixing their business credit profile and connecting with the right lenders.

With America entering what many economists and business leaders are calling a Golden Age of entrepreneurship, CredFin, Inc. is positioning its proprietary “Fundability Fix” system as the tool that gives Main Street businesses the same access to capital that has long been reserved for larger corporations.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, American founders pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to the idea of freedom,” said Ray A. Smith, Founder and CEO of CredFin, Inc. “Today, that same spirit lives in every small business owner who takes a risk to build something of their own. Our mission is to make sure they have the funding to do it.”

“This is the Golden Age of American business, and we want every entrepreneur in this country to have a seat at the table. The ‘Fund Your Freedom’ campaign is our way of honoring 250 years of the American Dream—and making sure the next 250 years belong to the builders.” — Ray A. Smith (“The Empire Ignitor”), Founder & CEO, CredFin, Inc.

As part of the campaign, CredFin, Inc. is offering free access to its 60-minute Business Fundability Workshop at Workshop.CredFin.ai, where business owners learn how lenders evaluate their creditworthiness—and what steps they can take today to dramatically improve their funding odds.

The “Fundability Fix” system integrates data from Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business—the same three bureaus lenders rely on—so business owners can see exactly what lenders see, and fix it before they apply. CredFin, Inc. then matches clients to the most appropriate lenders from its network of funding sources nationwide.

Small business owners interested in the “Fund Your Freedom” initiative can register for the free workshop at Workshop.CredFin.ai.

ABOUT CREDFIN, INC.

CredFin, Inc. is a national business credit and funding advisory firm headquartered at 1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. Founded by Ray A. Smith (“The Empire Ignitor”), CredFin, Inc. helps small business owners across America fix their fundability using data from Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business—the same sources lenders use—then matches them with the right funding sources from a network of lenders nationwide.

For more information, visit CredFin.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

CredFin, Inc.

1395 Brickell Ave, Ste 800

Miami, FL 33131

Email: success@credfin.ai



CredFin.ai

Workshop.CredFin.ai