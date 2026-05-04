CrownTV Rolls Out Samsung 4K Displays Across Janie and Jack Stores in the US and London

CrownTV has installed over a dozen Samsung commercial 4K displays across five Janie and Jack locations — Brookfield Place, Garden State Plaza, Barton Creek, London, and the Milan showroom — as the first wave of a multi-year program to modernize the brand's physical footprint. Every display is centrally managed on the CrownTV cloud CMS, with more stores scheduled through 2026 and beyond.





NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrownTV , the New York digital signage company behind retail programs for brands including Victoria's Secret, Cole Haan, and L'Occitane en Provence, today announced a long-term engagement with Janie and Jack, the premier children's clothing brand. The first wave covers five locations: Brookfield Place (NYC), Garden State Plaza (NJ), Barton Creek (Austin) and the London store.

Over a dozen Samsung QMC and OH series displays have already been installed across the five sites, bringing in-store creative to life with crisp 4K resolution. CrownTV delivered the program end-to-end — hardware specification, on-site installation , and day-to-day content management on its proprietary cloud-based Content Management System (CMS) .

Additional stores are scheduled through 2026 and beyond, covering both retrofits of existing flagships and installations in new store openings.

The Challenge: A Premium Portfolio That Had Outgrown Static Signage

Janie and Jack's visual identity evolves with every collection drop, seasonal campaign, and regional launch. Historically, that meant printed graphics shipped to every door, hung by store teams, and rotated on freight and labor cycles. This resulted in slow activation and inconsistencies across stores.

Janie and Jack environments are meaningfully curated spaces — herringbone wood floors, warm millwork, gallery-style merchandising walls, velvet fitting-room curtains. It was critical that any modernization would enhance the aesthetic, not interrupt it, while working in two operational contexts at once: retrofitting existing flagships and outfitting new stores from opening day across customer-facing retail.

Janie and Jack came to CrownTV with three goals: unify the brand experience across every location without burdening local teams, compress the turnaround between campaign launch and screen activation from weeks to minutes, and bring the in-store environment up to the polish of the brand's digital channels.





The Solution: CrownTV Installation, CrownTV CMS, Samsung 4K Displays

CrownTV designed a per-location plan matched to each space's footprint, sightlines, and storefront posture, then executed the installs with licensed and insured technicians on site at every location — retrofits into existing stores and full installs in new openings.

The program standardizes on two Samsung commercial display families.

Samsung QMC Series ( QM50C , QM55C , QM75C ). As commercial 4K UHD displays built for retail, the native 4K keeps content crisp down to the finest fabric texture. Featuring a slim, minimal-bezel form factor, the display sit inside the millwork rather than on top of it. An anti-glare matte finish holds up under any store lighting and commercial-grade components deliver the 24/7 duty cycle and thermal headroom that retail requires. At Brookfield Place, four synchronized QM50Cs run as a single visual sequence across the sales floor, while at Barton Creek, a 75-inch QM75C serves as a hero display.

Samsung OM Series ( OM55B , OM75A ). The high-brightness window-facing displays are built for storefronts and semi-outdoor placement, ensuring panels stay fully visible in direct contact with sunlight or street lights. The displays also feature dedicated thermal management to handle long hours of sunlit window exposure. Two OM55Bs sit at the Brookfield Place storefront, pulling mall traffic into the store.

Between the two series, Samsung Displays cover the full range of requirements: crisp 4K inside the store, visual punch at the window, a slim design that matches the Janie and Jack aesthetic, and the power and reliability to run day in and day out. In addition, the displays feature seamless compatibility with a range of CMS platforms, including CrownTV, for simple content management.

4K Content on the CrownTV CMS

All content is produced and delivered in native 4K. Every Samsung display runs on the CrownTV CMS. Janie and Jack's marketing team can push new creative to one location, one region, or the entire fleet from a single dashboard — in minutes — with scheduling, dayparting, and per-location overrides built in.

A Repeatable Playbook

CrownTV built a deployment playbook that standardizes hardware, mounting, content specs, and network configuration across every location, and flexes between retrofit and new-store contexts without losing consistency. The team has executed it from New York to London to Milan without variance on the ground. Local teams didn't have to become AV technicians. Marketing didn't have to manage regional workarounds. The same playbook is now ready to scale across the rest of Janie and Jack's portfolio in the years ahead.

The Results So Far

Early in the program, Janie and Jack is seeing gains across customer experience, operational efficiency, and brand consistency. Campaign turnaround has compressed from weeks to minutes. Local team workload has dropped — no more physical swaps or local intervention for signage rotations. And the same brand moment now lands in every location, regardless of footprint, format, or country.

The whole crown TV experience in our stores allows us to showcase multiple images, complete looks and lean into the lifestyle experience of the Janie and Jack customer. It also gives us instant activation to on-the-fly promotions, product highlights, and special events in the store.

— John Walton, Janie and Jack

What's Next

The first wave is the foundation. With the hardware standard set, the CrownTV CMS deployed across the fleet, and the playbook proven across US retail, UK retail, and an Italian showroom, CrownTV and Janie and Jack are already scoping the next group of stores — plus expanded content formats and deeper integration between the signage network and the brand's broader digital ecosystem.

Partnerships Powering the Program

Janie and Jack trusted us with a multi-year program — retrofitting existing stores and outfitting new ones — and that's exactly the kind of partnership CrownTV is built for. Pair it with Samsung hardware we trust across every deployment, and you have what CrownTV does best: one great brand partner, one great hardware partner, and one team running the program end-to-end, from New York to Milan.

— Estelle Bensoussan, CEO, CrownTV

CrownTV is a Samsung digital signage partner. Samsung's commercial display portfolio — the QMC Series 4K UHD line and the OM Series of high-brightness window-facing displays — is CrownTV's preferred hardware standard across its retail programs, chosen for brightness, color accuracy, slim design, anti-glare performance, and 24/7 commercial-grade reliability. The Janie and Jack program is one of several specialty-retail engagements CrownTV is running on Samsung hardware and the CrownTV CMS.

“Janie and Jack’s rollout reflects how leading retailers are reimagining the in-store experience as a dynamic, connected extension of their brand. Through our work with CrownTV, Samsung’s commercial display portfolio delivers the visual impact, seamless content deployment, and operational reliability needed to support digitalization on a global scale. Together, we are empowering retailers to captivate shoppers and bring campaigns to life across locations.”

— Christopher Kwon, Head of Smart Signage Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America



About CrownTV

CrownTV is a leader in digital signage and retail digital experience, with 13 years helping brands bring their physical spaces to life. The company delivers complete digital signage solutions — all in one turnkey platform: commercial-grade 4K displays, high-brightness window screens, LED video walls, nationwide installation with licensed and insured technicians, and easy digital signage cloud software that puts every screen, in every location, under one dashboard. The CrownTV CMS handles content scheduling, dayparting, and 24/7 remote device management — scaling from single-store setups to enterprise multi-site programs without added complexity. One team, one platform, one phone number. Trusted by brands including Victoria's Secret, TravisMatthew, Cole Haan, Bonobos, L'Occitane en Provence, Invicta Watches, and TLD. crowntv-us.com

About Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack is a premier children's clothing brand known for timeless, beautifully crafted apparel for babies and kids. With flagship stores across the United States and LondonJanie and Jack brings considered design and retail hospitality to every market it serves.

About Samsung Electronics America

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States—investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we’re creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com . For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us .

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