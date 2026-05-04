GSI Launches the First End-to-End AI as a Service (“AIaaS”) Practice Built for JD Edwards

DALLAS, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI today launched the first end-to-end AI as a Service practice purpose-built for JD Edwards customers, debuting at Blueprint 4D. The practice integrates five components — Readiness, Training, Roadmap & KPIs, Security, and the proprietary KinectIQ AI Marketplace — into a single managed subscription. Eight production-ready KinectIQ agents are live in the Marketplace today.

Other JDE partners are shipping AI tools. GSI is shipping an AI practice. The difference matters. Customers who buy a tool still own the AI strategy, the change management, the security posture, the roadmap, and the KPIs that prove it worked. Customers who subscribe to GSI’s practice get all of that handled — by one team, on one subscription, accountable for the outcome.

The launch arrives alongside GSI's newly unveiled brand identity, built around the tagline 'All Signal. No Noise.', a philosophy that now finds its most literal expression the KinectIQ AI Marketplace, where intelligent agents are designed to surface only what matters and eliminate the rest.

A practice, not a product

GSI AI as a Service is a complete operating model for AI inside JD Edwards. Five integrated pillars, delivered as a single managed service:

AI Readiness Assessment — Baseline your data, systems, processes, and people before you deploy.

Baseline your data, systems, processes, and people before you deploy. AI Training — Role-based enablement for executives, operators, and IT.

Role-based enablement for executives, operators, and IT. AI Roadmap & KPIs — A prioritized adoption plan tied to measurable business outcomes. No vanity metrics.

A prioritized adoption plan tied to measurable business outcomes. No vanity metrics. AI Security — Governance, data handling, model access, audit trails, and compliance, built for regulated industries running JDE.

Governance, data handling, model access, audit trails, and compliance, built for regulated industries running JDE. KinectIQ AI Marketplace — A curated catalog of JDE-native AI agents, with new agents added on a regular cadence.



“Other partners are selling JDE customers AI tools. We’re delivering an AI practice. That’s the difference between handing someone a hammer and building them a house. JDE customers don’t need another tool — they need a partner accountable for the outcome.”

— Kevin R. Herrig, CEO, GSI

Inside the KinectIQ AI Marketplace

The Marketplace launches with eight production-ready KinectIQ agents — proprietary AI built and tuned by GSI for real JD Edwards data structures and workflows.

Manufacturing & Supply Chain. PlannerIQ triages MRP exceptions before they cascade. VarianceIQ surfaces shop-floor variances in real time. SupplierIQ monitors supplier risk across the base. QueryIQ puts plain-English answers to JDE data in every planner’s hands.

Finance & Operations. InvoiceIQ automates AP processing end-to-end. CashFlowIQ forecasts cash with line-of-sight accuracy. CloseIQ accelerates month-end close. FraudIQ surfaces the anomalies that point to fraud or error before they hit the GL.

“We built KinectIQ from the ground up, agent by agent, on real JDE data. We own every line of code. We operate every agent. We keep them current on your behalf. Eight agents are live today. More are shipping every quarter. If you run JD Edwards, this is the AI partner you’ve been asking for.”

— Kevin R. Herrig, CEO, GSI

A managed service, not a software license

Most JDE shops don’t want to own AI infrastructure. Owning AI means updating it, securing it, and explaining it to auditors every quarter. The GSI managed model removes all of that. Subscribers always have the current best version of every agent — not the one they bought 18 months ago.

See it live at Blueprint 4D

Blueprint 4D attendees can see every KinectIQ agent running live and walk through the five-pillar practice with the GSI AI team at booth #309/311. Schedule a working session on-site, or visit getgsi.com/AI/KinectIQ-Movement.

About GSI

GSI is an Oracle Platinum Partner and HubSpot Solutions Partner specializing in JD Edwards, NetSuite, HubSpot, IT infrastructure, and AI as a Service. The KinectIQ AI portfolio is proprietary GSI software, purpose-built for JD Edwards customers. Learn more at getgsi.com.

Media Contact

John Bassett, CTO & CISO

John.Bassett@getgsi.com