Company announcement no 24 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 25 42 43 70

4 May 2026

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Danske Bank A/S – major shareholder announcement from BlackRock, Inc.

In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we disclose that BlackRock, Inc. on 30 April 2026 notified Danske Bank that at 29 April 2026 BlackRock, Inc. holds indirectly via shares, pursuant to section 38(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, 4.93% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S, and via financial instruments, pursuant to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, holds 0.15% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S, in total 5.08% of the shares and voting rights of Danske Bank A/S.

Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Head of Investor Relations, Claus Ingar Jensen, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

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