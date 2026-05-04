L’Oréal and Adeia Enter Multi-Year License Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries, today announced it has entered into a multi-year license agreement with L’Oréal for access to Adeia’s comprehensive media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

Adeia’s media portfolio underpins a broad range of technologies that enable personalized, interactive, and data-driven digital experiences across streaming, advertising, and emerging commerce platforms. The agreement further extends Adeia’s customer footprint into digital commerce and consumer engagement verticals, reflecting the growing applicability of its innovations beyond traditional media ecosystems.

“Adeia continues to establish and expand the relevance of its intellectual property across digital commerce and experiential platforms,” said Dr. Mark Kokes, chief revenue officer of Adeia. “Our media portfolio is designed to enable the next generation of personalized, interactive consumer experiences.”

About Adeia

Adeia (Nasdaq: ADEA) is the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries. We invent and license foundational technologies that shape the future of digital entertainment, electronics, and high-performance computing. Our portfolio transforms technologies into an experience that is intelligent, immersive, and personal. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Chaney

ir@adeia.com

Media Relations Contact

Anna Enerio

arketing@adeia.com