Market Street at Watters Creek Recognized for Supporting Collin County Legacy Club 4-H Food Drive Benefiting All Community Outreach

ALLEN, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4-H Legacy Club of Collin County extends its sincere appreciation to Market Street at Watters Creek Village, part of the United Supermarkets family, for generously hosting a recent community food drive in support of All Community Outreach (ACO).

The event brought together 4-H volunteers with Market Street team members and shoppers in a shared effort to combat food insecurity in the Allen area. Through the combined generosity of Market Street and its gracious customers, nearly 1,700 pounds of food and essential goods were collected and donated to ACO.

As a long-standing and valued member of the Allen community, Market Street once again demonstrated its commitment to local outreach and service. The store provided a welcoming and accessible location for the drive, helping maximize participation and visibility for the cause.

4-H Legacy Club members played a key role in organizing and facilitating the event, working closely with store staff to coordinate collections and engage with donors. Their efforts reflect the organization’s broader mission of leadership, service, and community engagement.

“Seeing our community come together like this is incredibly inspiring,” said Anneka Hansel, a senior member of the 4-H Legacy Club. “We are so grateful to Market Street for hosting us and to everyone who contributed. These donations will make a real difference for families served by ACO.”

All Community Outreach will distribute the collected items to individuals and families in need throughout the region, helping ensure access to nutritious food and basic necessities. The nearly 1,700 pounds of donations represent a meaningful contribution to ongoing local relief efforts.

Legacy Club 4-H also recognizes the dedication of Market Street employees, whose support and enthusiasm helped make the event a success. Their partnership continues to strengthen the bond between local businesses and community service organizations.

This successful food drive highlights the impact that collaboration can have when community partners unite around a shared goal. Legacy Club 4-H looks forward to future opportunities to work alongside Market Street and other local organizations to serve those in need.

For more information about Legacy Club or Collin County 4-H and upcoming service initiatives, please contact your local extension office.

About The United Family®

In its 109th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 100 retail grocery stores under four unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, and Albertsons Market. It also operates 40 convenience stores under three unique banners: United Express, Market Street Express, and Albertsons Market Express. The United Family also includes ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

All Community Outreach

All Community Outreach (ACO) was founded in 1985 by a group of caring community members who provided information and referrals for Allen residents. After a few years, with the growth of the area population along with its needs, ACO began to offer essential human and social services such as food and case management for families in crisis, expanding its reach to other communities.

MISSION - To help our neighbors to prevent hunger and homelessness while working toward financial stability.

For further information, please go to www.acocares.org.

About The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service provides training, publications, apps and programs to bring Texans the latest research in agriculture, natural resources and life sciences.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a unique education agency with a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices.

For over 100 years, the agency has improved lives across Texas by delivering innovative science-based solutions and education at the intersection of health, agriculture and environment in communities across the state.

Today, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service continues the legacy of service, bringing together traditional outreach and modernized tools to reach Texans right where they are.

For further information, please go to https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/counties/collin-county/​

About 4-H

4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H is about having fun, learning, exploring and discovering. In 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders and help shape their communities.

Texas 4-H is a club for kids in 3rd – 12th grade, with programs for K-2. From food science and robotics to fashion design and photography, there’s a 4-H activity for everyone. Find a club near you to start making friends, learn new skills, and be a better you!

For further information, please go to https://collincounty4-h.weebly.com/

Contacts

Amanda Parks, 4-H Agent

Amanda.Parks@ag.tamu.edu

Kristy Grudza, Administrative Assistant

Kristy.Grudza@ag.tamu.edu