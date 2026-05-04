Coherent Radar Market Projected to Reach USD 23.92 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Coherent Radar Market valued at USD 9.82 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 23.92 billion by 2035, and grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period 2026–2035.”

The coherent radar market is booming due to their criticality in the defense sector and, in some cases, for civilian applications as well. The requirement of coherent radars is observed to be growing rapidly, especially with the need to detect and track accurately in military and non-military applications. These radars not only have applications in military, surveillance and border patrol, and aerospace industry, but they have also begun to attract attention in other applications too like those for weather monitoring and self-driving cars, etc.

Coherent Radar Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 9.82 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 23.92 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 9.35%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Coherent Radar Market is projected to grow from USD 2.88 billion in 2025 to USD 6.43 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.33% This is due to faster military upgrades, growing aerospace surveillance activities, increasing employment of radar systems for autonomous vehicles and enhancements in the meteorological surveillance systems. Apart from these, market presence of the few major players along with high military expenditures by U.S. government, bolster the dominance of the U.S. across this domain.

Major Coherent Radar Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Raytheon Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

BAE Systems

Hensoldt

Saab AB

General Dynamics

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Elbit Systems

Airbus Defence & Space

Indra Sistemas

Rheinmetall AG

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

L3Harris Technologies

Vaisala Oyj

Honeywell International

Coherent Radar Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.82 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 23.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.35% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segment Analysis

By Product Type, Pulse Radar Dominates While FMCW Registers Fastest Growth

The pulse radar segment accounted for the largest market share with 25.46% in 2025 due to its broad applications in near and long-range detection, avionics, maritime navigation, and border security applications. Due to its dependability and effectiveness, this type of radar has long been utilized in military operations. However, the frequency modulated continuous wave segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 10.34% from 2026 to 2035, owing to its use in safety and automation systems for automobiles and ITS.

By Technology, Pulse-Doppler Radar Leads the Market

Pulse-Doppler radar dominated the market with a market share equal to 29.54% in 2025 Owing to its high target detection capability, it is used in various defence and aerospace-related applications. Pulse-Doppler radar was expected to remain dominant due to its growth potential in the future. On the other hand, on account of its extensive use in various commercial applications, FMCW radar would witness the highest growth rate, testifying on an estimation of 10.83%.

By Frequency Band, X-Band Segment Dominates

The X-band radar held the highest share of 30.02% in 2025, due to its better imaging resolution and extensive application in context of military surveillance, ship navigation and weather prediction. The S-band market has been forecast for the fastest growth rate, at a CAGR of 10.31%, as it is widely used in air traffic management, meteorology among other large-scale monitoring applications.

By Application, Defense & Military Segment Leads

In 2025, the military & defense industry accounted for the maximum share of the coherent radar market at 37.72%, owing to the extensive use of these radars for surveillance, border security, and aviation purposes. Continued investments in sophisticated radar technologies by the government have been supporting growth in this market segment. Moreover, the weather forecasting segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period at a CAGR of 10.96%.

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Coherent Radar Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Pulse Radar

Continuous Wave Radar

Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW)

Doppler Radar

Others

By Technology

Pulse-Doppler Radar

Continuous Wave Radar

FMCW Tech Radar

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

Others

By Frequency Band

X-band

S-band

L-band

C-band

Others

By Application

Defense & Military

Aerospace

Security & Surveillance

Weather Forecasting

Automotive & Traffic Management

Others

Regional Insights

North America Dominates the Coherent Radar Market

The North American region has held a market share of 36.47% during the year 2025 owing to the significant amount spent on its defense budget, along with the developed aerospace sector and implementation of radar technology in military and civilian applications. The domination of this region can be attributed to the involvement of top companies in the industry, extensive investment in R&D, and advancements in radar technology enabled by artificial intelligence.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest compound annual growth rate of around 11.96%. These growths will be driven by increasing defense budgets in nations such as China, India, and Japan. Other factors that have contributed to the growth include urbanization and construction of infrastructure facilities. Furthermore, increasing application of radars in sectors such as automobiles, disaster management, and aerospace industries have been instrumental in propelling growth in the industry.

Recent Developments

In 2025, leading defense contractors intensified investments in AI-enabled coherent radar systems to enhance real-time target detection, tracking accuracy, and multi-target discrimination across complex environments.

In 2024, several aerospace and defense companies introduced next-generation multi-band and software-defined radar systems, enabling improved flexibility, interoperability, and performance across military and civilian applications.

In 2024, automotive technology firms accelerated the integration of FMCW radar into advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, improving short-range detection and collision avoidance capabilities.

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