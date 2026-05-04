House Buying Heros Announces Cash-Based Home Buying Services for Garland, TX Residents

Garland, TX, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House Buying Heros, a Garland-based real estate investment company, is announcing its cash-based home buying services for local homeowners looking to sell their properties quickly.

The company, which specializes in purchasing residential properties directly from sellers, offers a streamlined process that eliminates traditional real estate fees, closing costs, and agent commissions and those who we buy houses can close and receive cash within a few days.



The service is designed for Garland homeowners who want a direct alternative to conventional real estate transactions. House Buying Heros purchases homes in as-is condition, meaning sellers are not required to make any repairs or improvements before completing the sale. The company handles the entire transaction without the involvement of real estate agents, working directly with homeowners from initial contact through closing.



“Our dedication is to provide Garland homeowners with a fast, hassle-free way to sell their homes for cash,” said Ashley Jones, Owner. “There are no traditional real estate hurdles and no out-of-pocket expenses for the seller. We handle everything so homeowners can move forward quickly with cash in their bank accounts.”



A Streamlined Process Without Traditional Costs



In a conventional home sale, sellers often face a combination of agent commissions, closing costs, and repair expenses before a transaction is finalized. House Buying Heros removes these financial obligations from the process entirely. Sellers pay nothing out of pocket, no fees, no closing costs, and no commissions and are not asked to invest in fixing up their property before the sale.



This approach allows homeowners to sell their properties regardless of condition. Whether a home needs significant work or is already in good shape, House Buying Heros purchases it as is, directly from the owner for cash.



Cash Closings Within Days



One of the central features of the service is the speed of the transaction. House Buying Heros can close on properties and deliver cash to sellers within a few days. The company does not rely on mortgage approvals or third-party financing, which can introduce delays in conventional transactions. Cash is deposited directly into the seller’s bank account upon closing.



For homeowners facing time-sensitive situations, this timeline offers a significant advantage over the extended schedules that traditional sales often require. Those looking to sell my house fast in Garland can contact the company directly to begin the process.



Available to Garland Homeowners Now



Garland residents interested in selling their homes for cash can reach out to House Buying Heros to receive an offer on their property. The company works directly with sellers and can move quickly once an offer is accepted. Homeowners searching for cash home buyers in the Garland area can contact the company to learn more about how the process works.



About House Buying Heros



House Buying Heros is a real estate investment company based in Garland, TX, that purchases residential properties directly from homeowners for cash. The company buys homes in as-is condition with no fees, no closing costs, and no agent commissions, providing sellers with a direct, simplified alternative to traditional real estate transactions.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What costs are homeowners responsible for when selling to House Buying Heros?



A: Homeowners do not have to pay traditional real estate expenses such as agent commissions, closing costs, or service fees. Additionally, there are no out-of-pocket costs for repairs because the company purchases properties in their current as-is condition.



Q2: How long does it take to receive payment for a home sale?



A: House Buying Heros can close on a property and deposit cash directly into the seller’s bank account within a few days. The process is accelerated because the company does not rely on third-party financing or mortgage approvals.



Q3: Does a house need to be renovated before House Buying Heros will purchase it?



A: No, the company purchases residential properties in as-is condition regardless of whether they need significant work or are in good shape. Sellers are not required to make any repairs or improvements to the home before completing the transaction.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: House Buying Heros

Address: 1051 Northwest Hwy, Garland, TX 75041

Phone: (855) 563-4376

Website: https://www.housebuyingheros.com/



https://thenewsfront.com/house-buying-heros-announces-cash-based-home-buying-services-for-garland-tx-residents/