Crypto.com Launches Crypto.com IRAs to Support Diversified Retirement Planning in the United States

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto.com has announced the introduction of Crypto.com IRAs , a retirement account solution designed to provide eligible users in the United States with access to a broader range of investment options within a tax-advantaged structure. The offering enables individuals to build long-term portfolios that can include cryptocurrencies, equities, or a combination of both, depending on their financial objectives.





Crypto.com IRAs allows users to open a new retirement account or roll over existing eligible retirement funds through the Crypto.com App. Users can choose between Traditional IRA and Roth IRA structures, supporting different approaches to tax treatment and long-term planning. The platform is designed to provide flexibility in how users allocate their investments, enabling adjustments over time based on changing goals and market conditions.

The product supports a multi-asset approach to retirement planning by integrating digital assets alongside traditional financial instruments within a single account environment. This structure reflects growing user interest in diversified portfolios that extend beyond conventional asset classes. Through the app interface, users can manage their holdings, view transaction activity, and maintain visibility into their portfolio allocation.





Crypto.com IRAs also includes optional features such as staking for eligible digital assets, where permitted. This functionality allows users to participate in supported blockchain networks while maintaining a long-term investment perspective within their retirement accounts. Availability of staking features may vary depending on asset type and applicable requirements.

As part of the launch, eligible users may receive match incentives on contributions and rollovers, subject to applicable terms and conditions. These incentives are structured to support users who are building or transferring retirement savings into the platform. Details regarding eligibility, limits, and timing of such incentives are defined within the product terms.





The service is currently available exclusively to eligible users in the United States, with availability varying by jurisdiction. Crypto.com IRAs is not offered outside the U.S., and all related materials are intended for U.S. audiences only.

Crypto.com IRAs is designed to provide a structured and accessible approach to retirement planning by combining multiple asset classes within a single platform. The offering emphasizes flexibility, transparency, and user control, allowing individuals to tailor their long-term investment strategies according to their preferences and financial circumstances.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com is a digital asset platform that provides a range of products and services aimed at enabling users to access and manage digital and traditional financial tools. The company focuses on delivering secure and user-oriented solutions within evolving financial ecosystems.

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