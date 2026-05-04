Firefly Aerospace Subsidiary SciTec Receives Agreement to Advance Space Force’s Space-Based Missile Defense Under Golden Dome





CEDAR PARK, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciTec, a Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY) company, today announced it received an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement from U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to support the nation’s emerging missile defense- architecture as part of the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program.

This program was established under the Department of War to develop a space-based missile defense interceptor system that will demonstrate capability integrated into the Golden Dome for America architecture by 2028. The Space Force has awarded 20 total OTA agreements worth up to $3.2 billion to 12 companies, including SciTec, to build the space-based missile interceptor layer with next-generation space-based tracking and advanced interceptors integrated with artificial intelligence to counter the speed, maneuverability, and lethality of the threats.

“We’re proud to contribute our proven AI-powered defense technologies to our nation’s critical Golden Dome program and honored by the trust placed in our team,” said David Simenc, SciTec’s President. “SciTec has always focused on delivering the technologies that strengthen decision advantage, and this agreement allows us to continue that work at a pivotal moment for national defense.”

SciTec has supported the Department of War and Intelligence Community for more than 45 years, delivering high fidelity sensing, data fusion, and mission-critical software solutions across missile defense, space domain awareness, and national security missions.

About SciTec

SciTec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Firefly Aerospace, is a leader in advanced defense technologies, delivering the speed and innovation needed to outpace today’s threats. Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., SciTec has more than four decades of experience supporting high-stakes national security missions with AI-enabled defense software and cloud-based, on-premise, and edge processing. SciTec’s industry-leading software and big data processing capabilities are proven in operations for missile warning and defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; space domain awareness; remote sensing and analysis; and autonomous command and control. For more information visit, www.scitec.com.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations under the OTA, statements of SciTec’s president and other statements regarding Firefly’s or SciTec’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial condition, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “enable,” “demonstrate,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “target”, “intends,” and “believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties of our ordinary business operations and conditions in the general economy and markets in which we compete, the forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to the risks, uncertainties, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events; etc.

Media Contacts

press@fireflyspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cbdd320-40c7-4e5f-85e9-18c6f3993809