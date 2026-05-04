Newtek Bank, N.A. Customers Now Have the Ability to Receive Instant Payments Through the FedNow® Service and RTP® Network 24/7/365

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) (“NewtekOne”) announced that its bank subsidiary, Newtek Bank, N.A. (“Newtek Bank”), now offers its commercial banking customers the capability to receive instant payments through the Federal Reserve’s FedNow® Service and The Clearing House’s RTP® network twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days per year.

As a member of both the FedNow® and RTP® networks, Newtek Bank’s commercial clients can receive eligible payments in real time, available for use without delay, with interest on funds beginning to accrue same day. Newtek Bank does not charge a service fee to receive instant payments.

Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of NewtekOne, commented, “Combining the ability to receive instant payments through FedNow® and RTP® with our online business portal, the Newtek Advantage®, and a Newtek Bank Zero-Fee Business™ deposit account strengthens the value proposition we offer to our commercial customers – faster payments received coupled with lower costs and higher interest payments for more savings.

“The Newtek Advantage® gives business owners a single online portal for banking, payroll, insurance, IT, and more; it’s built to operate in real time, providing transparency and functionality that traditional banks and third-party providers cannot match. The Newtek Advantage® gives our business clients data analytics and transactional capabilities that are simply better than those offered by our competitor depositories. Our customers can execute same day payroll in the Newtek Advantage®, allowing employers, for example, to make funds available on a Friday and pay their employees that same Friday with the funds hitting employees’ bank accounts for use on the weekend. Our merchant customers will see, on the same day, funds from processed batches deposited into their Newtek Bank Zero-Fee Business Banking™ account to start earning interest at a higher rate than other banks offer. The Newtek Advantage® business portal shows our merchant client its batches (charges, refunds, chargebacks, etc.), in real time, and provides them business analytics in the portal.

“What’s more, is not only that are we delivering technological functionality via software, we back that up with live, U.S.-based customer service representatives on-camera and on-demand 24/7/365. With a Trustpilot score of 4.8 out of 5.0, our customers are sending the message that NewtekOne’s financial and business products and approach are highly appreciated. That feedback is validating and encourages us to continue to build on our already attractive product offerings, which we believe we’ve done by adding instant payments to the menu for our customers. To sum it up – NewtekOne’s customers can make payroll, see and receive credit for merchant batches, view sent and received ACHs and Fed wires – all banking in one place – that’s quite an advantage, The Newtek Advantage®.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “For those not yet NewtekOne clients, come visit us for the ‘Newtek Triple Play.’ With one application, you can get an instant line of credit, an instant merchant account, and an approved bank account. You will receive a Newtek Bank Visa branded debit card for transactions and savings tied directly to an interest-bearing Newtek Bank business checking account. NewtekOne is the One Solutions For All Your Business Needs®, all tied together through the Newtek Advantage®. Importantly, we are also integrated with Intuit QuickBooks® online and desktop for greater transparency and analytics.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: Banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.