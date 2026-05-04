NeoVolta Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) ("NeoVolta" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2026 results after market close on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast the next day to review financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Management will review quarterly results and discuss recent operational progress and strategic priorities. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Phone: +1 (201) 389-0908

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: Registration Link

A telephonic replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, May 29, 2026. To listen to the archived call, dial +1 (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 13760492.

The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website neovolta.com/investors/, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit www.neovolta.com.

Contacts

NEOV Investors

Alliance Advisors IR

ir@neovolta.com

NEOV Media

Email: press@neovolta.com

Phone: 800-364-5464