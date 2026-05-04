NewGen Provides Update on Fiscal Year 2025 Results and Strategic Progress

NewGen records strong balance sheet with total assets of US$32.7 million

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of US$9.9 million

BANGKOK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIVF Group (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, diversified growth company, today outlined several highlights of its fiscal year 2025 results and the steady progress of its continued strategic transformation.

More information on NewGen’s results can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, (the “2025 Annual Report”) which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in April 2026. The full 2025 Annual Report can be viewed on the Company’s IR website at https://investors.newgenivf.com/financials/annual-reports.

Key Financial and Operating Highlights

Total assets as of December 31, 2025, were US$32.7 million, compared to US$3.6 million as of December 31, 2024. This represents total assets per share of US$135.9 as of December 31, 2025.

as of December 31, 2025, were US$32.7 million, compared to US$3.6 million as of December 31, 2024. This represents of US$135.9 as of December 31, 2025. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025, was US$9.9 million, primarily attributable to bargain purchase gain on the acquisition of the Company’s Nodexus and Microsort businesses.

for the year ended December 31, 2025, was US$9.9 million, primarily attributable to bargain purchase gain on the acquisition of the Company’s Nodexus and Microsort businesses. In July 2025, the Company successfully completed the acquisition of advanced cytometry intellectual property , which was subsequently independently valued at US$17.9 million by a “big-four” accounting firm, generating a total bargain purchase gain of US$19.2 million.

, which was subsequently independently valued at US$17.9 million by a “big-four” accounting firm, generating a total bargain purchase gain of US$19.2 million. In November 2025, the Company authorized a US$2 million share repurchase program , reflecting management’s confidence in the Company’s intrinsic value.

, reflecting management’s confidence in the Company’s intrinsic value. The Company continued to make progress in the development of its diversification initiatives, including digital asset innovation through NewGenDigital and health supplements through NewGenSup.



Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, “Our fiscal year 2025 results reflect the successful execution of our ongoing strategic transformation. With total assets of over US$32 million and a significant profit for fiscal year 2025, we have demonstrated that our diversification strategy is delivering tangible results. We remain focused on building long-term shareholder value and believe our current financial position and growth trajectory provide a strong foundation for continued success.”

About NewGen

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity capitalizing on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through three strategic business divisions that leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders across multiple global markets. These include “NewGenProperty”, which was established to explore and operate lucrative real estate development projects in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah Emirate; “NewGenDigital”, which serves as the Company’s digital asset and DeFi solutions arm; and “NewGenSup”, which focuses on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGen’s legacy business involves providing industry-leading IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions and a commitment to innovative, technology-enabled solutions, NewGenIVF Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of real estate, healthcare and digital asset opportunities in the evolving global economy.

To learn more, visit www.nivf.global. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events and may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic transformation and diversification initiatives; the integration and expected contribution of the Nodexus and Microsort businesses and the value of the acquired cytometry intellectual property; the development and growth of the Company's digital asset innovation business through NewGenDigital and its health supplements business through NewGenSup; the Company's anticipated future financial performance, asset base, and profitability; the implementation of the Company's share repurchase program; and the Company's plans and objectives to build long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or their negatives, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on management’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the integration of the Nodexus and Microsort businesses and the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of those acquisitions; the accuracy of estimates and assumptions used in determining the bargain purchase gain and the fair value of the acquired intellectual property; risks associated with the Company's diversification into digital asset innovation and health supplements, including the evolving regulatory environment applicable to those businesses; the timing, amount, and execution of repurchases under the Company's share repurchase program, which may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time; the Company's ability to grow its asset base and improve its operating performance; and the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans, as well as other risk factors described in the Company’s public disclosures from time to time, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Phone: +1 (212) 537-3847

Email: NewgenivfIR@icrinc.com