Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) CEO Chris Miglino to Appear on Schwab Network May 4 and Cheddar May 6

PITTSBURGH, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU), a neocloud AI infrastructure platform delivering dedicated enterprise GPU compute capacity at global scale, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Christopher Miglino will appear in two national broadcast interviews this week.

The appearances follow the Company's April 22, 2026 announcement of a $260 million, three-year enterprise contract for a 2,304-GPU NVIDIA B300 deployment, representing the largest enterprise engagement in Axe Compute's history.

Appearance Schedule

Schwab Network: "Market on Close"

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026



Monday, May 4, 2026 Format: Live, in-studio

Live, in-studio Anchors: Marley Kayden and Sam Vadas

Marley Kayden and Sam Vadas Location: New York Stock Exchange



Cheddar

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026



Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Location: NYSE Studio



Where to Watch

Schwab Network is available via streaming on the Schwab Network app, on schwabnetwork.com, and through participating distribution partners. Cheddar is available on cheddar.com, the Cheddar app, and through participating distribution partners. Video from each appearance will be posted to axecompute.com and the Company's social distribution channels following the segments.

About Axe Compute Inc.

Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a neocloud AI infrastructure platform built on a fundamental premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by infrastructure supply and performance limits. Axe Compute gives enterprises and AI innovators choice across hardware, geography, and deployment speed. Axe Compute also operates a Strategic Compute Reserve that translates to enterprise GPU access, converting reserve holdings into deployable AI infrastructure capacity. Axe Compute is among the first publicly traded companies delivering this model at scale. Learn more at axecompute.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's commercial strategy, infrastructure scale, deployment capabilities, and market positioning. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the execution and enforceability of customer agreements, hardware supply chain constraints, facility readiness, customer performance, macroeconomic conditions, competition, regulatory matters, and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Axe Compute undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Investor & Media Contacts

Investor Relations Erin McMahon erin@axecompute.com