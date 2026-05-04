Barfresh to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa Roger, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI, being held May 17-19, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

Barfresh’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM Pacific Time (4:00 PM Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 19th. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, May 18th and Tuesday, May 19th. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meeting, visit here.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, food service industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com