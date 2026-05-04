Dentsply Sirona Launches Smart View - Detect, World’s First FDA-Cleared AI-enabled diagnostic aid for detecting teeth with Periapical Radiolucencies in CBCTs

Smart View - Detect is associated with a ~46% relative increase1 in detection of teeth with periapical radiolucencies (PARLs) and supports efficient CBCT review and clearer patient communication. Available through DS Core2, Smart View - Detect is compatible with both newly installed and existing Dentsply Sirona CBCT systems.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, today announced the launch of Smart View - Detect, the world’s first FDA Cleared AI-enabled diagnostic aid for detecting teeth with PARL in CBCTs, also CE approved in Europe. The AI-assisted support feature is designed to help clinicians review CBCT scans more efficiently and clearly when evaluating potential periapical radiolucencies (PARLs).

Periapical radiolucencies (PARLs) are a common clinical finding, with published research3 showing that approximately 52% of adults have at least one tooth affected. PARLs often require endodontic treatment, underscoring the importance of accurate detection and review.

While CBCT imaging is widely recognized for its diagnostic value, reviewing the depth of information contained in full 3D volumes can feel intimidating in everyday practice. Smart View – Detect is designed to help reduce the risk of overlooked findings by visually highlighting specific areas within CBCT scans where potential PARLs may be present. This supports efficient review and helps patients more easily understand what their dentist is seeing.

In an internal multi-reader, multi-case clinical study comparing AI-assisted versus unaided CBCT review, clinicians using Smart View - Detect increased tooth-level PARL detection sensitivity by approximately 46% relative to unaided review, without meaningfully increasing false positives.

Supporting Clearer Patient Conversations

Beyond review support, Smart View - Detect also enhances communication with patients by visually highlighting areas of interest directly within CBCT scans. This clarity helps patients easily understand what their dentist is seeing, supporting informed, confident, and productive treatment discussions. While Smart View - Detect does not provide a diagnosis, its visual presentation can help strengthen understanding, engagement, and trust during consultations.

“Smart View - Detect is designed to support dentists at two important moments—when reviewing complex CBCT data and when explaining findings to patients,” said Wolf-Dieter Perlitz, Senior Director DS Core at Dentsply Sirona. “By bringing a first of its kind AI-based diagnosis support into DS Core, we continue to advance the value of Connected Dentistry, helping clinicians feel confident in their evaluations, work more efficiently, and communicate more clearly with patients.”

DS Core: Reducing Digital Complexity to Support Efficient, High-Quality Care

Smart View - Detect is available through DS Core, Dentsply Sirona’s cloud-based platform, allowing AI-supported insights to be accessed directly as part of its imaging workflow. Through DS Core, Dentsply Sirona is working to reduce the operational and clinical complexity associated with digital dentistry by continuously evolving the platform, expanding its capabilities, and applying insights from real-world use to support more efficient workflows and informed clinical decision making.

Availability, Integration, and System Compatibility

Smart View - Detect is available for both newly installed and existing compatible Dentsply Sirona CBCT systems, including Orthophos S, Orthophos SL, and Axeos. Customers with a DS Core account can benefit from Smart View - Detect as an added capability within their existing setup, without the need to purchase new imaging equipment.

The feature supports all fields of view from 5×5 to 17×11 and works with both newly acquired and historical CBCT scans transferred from Sidexis 4 into DS Core.

Smart View - Detect will be available starting May 12, 2026, in the United States and Europe, and requires a DS Core Standard or Advanced subscription.

For more information, visit: DS Core - Diagnose Features: Smart View – Detect - YouTube

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About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information:

Dentsply Sirona Press Contact:

Marion Par-Weixlberger

Vice President, Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Brand

Publicrelations@dentsplysirona.com | www.dentsplysirona.com

1 Based on results from an internal multi-reader, multi-case clinical study evaluating AI-assisted versus unassisted CBCT readings for periapical radiolucency detection.

2 Requires DS Core Standard tier or above

3 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33378579/