Programmable Ammunition Market Size to Hit USD 5.36 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Precision-Guided Munitions – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per SNS Insider, the Programmable Ammunition Market size was USD 2.67 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.36 Billion by 2035, with a growing CAGR of 7.30% during 2026–2035.”

Global programmable ammunition market is experiencing a high growth due to increasing geopolitical tensions, growth of defense budgets, and increasing adoption of precision-guided munitions. GPS-guided shells, laser-targeted rockets, and AI-enabled smart bullets are some examples of modern programmable ammunition that are making it possible to transform warfare today allowing the targeting of enemies more accurately while minimizing collateral damage. Ongoing developments in fuse programming, digital fire control systems and electronic warfare survivability are greatly enhancing operational capability and fighting power. Moreover, the rising adoption in military and homeland security applications is further fortifying the market worldwide.

Programmable Ammunition Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 2.67 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 5.36 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.30%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





Get a Sample Report of Programmable Ammunition Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9977

The US Programmable Ammunition Market is anticipated to grow over USD 0.86 Billion in 2025 and expected to reach at least USD 1.72 Billion by 2035 which is a CAGR of 7.99% over forecast period.

US accounts for the largest share in the North American Programmable Ammunition market due to high defense modernization initiatives, high military expenditure and increasing penetration of advanced targeting technologies in the US. With the work of big defense contractors and consistent R&D investments in AI, GPS, and laser-guided systems, you are assured that the country will continue to prosper as the leader. Moreover, there is an increasing demand due to the growing focus on precision warfare and the development of next-generation combat systems.

Major Programmable Ammunition Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Raytheon Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Nammo AS

Saab AB

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

MBDA

Elbit Systems

FN Herstal

Kongsberg Gruppen

Hanwha Defense

Bharat Dynamics Limited

ASELSAN A.Ş.

Olin Corporation

Nexter Systems

Denel Dynamics

Programmable Ammunition Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.67 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.30% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segment Analysis

By Product Type, Precision Artillery Shells Segment Dominates the Programmable Ammunition Market

With high precision and programmable detonation, precision artillery shells accounted for the highest market share of 25.38% in 2025. The systems are widely utilized in military forces to improve precision in combat and minimize collateral damage. Additionally, this supremacy is aided by their incorporation into modern artillery platforms as well as advanced fire control systems. On the other hand, smart bullets are expected to foresee the fastest CAGR of 9.10% during the period of 2026–2035 following the use of advanced AI-enabled targeting and real-time trajectory correction technology.

By Application, Military Segment Dominates the Programmable Ammunition Market

The Military segment led the market in 2025 at 70.72% and will also witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 8.67%2. This dominance is credited to large acquisition programs, rise in adoption of precision strike weapons and requirement for increased operational efficiency and minimal collateral damage. The segment continued to hold its ground due to increasing investments in hi-tech artillery systems and smart bullets.

By Technology, Laser-Guided Segment Dominates the Programmable Ammunition Market

In 2025, laser-guided technology dominated the highest market share of 31.23% due to their proven precision, reliability, rapid and accurate deployment in precision strike missions, as well as the significant acceptance within the industry. Given their precision and flexibility, laser-guided systems are often preferred by defense forces, as they can be integrated on most combat platforms. Alternatively, image recognition technology is projected to register the highest CAGR (9.27%) during the forecast period owing to the rise of AI-enabled targeting solutions and improved situational awareness in complex battle space.

By Caliber, Large Caliber Segment Dominates the Programmable Ammunition Market

In 2025, the share of large caliber ammunition accounted for 29.61% due to its heavy use in heavy artillery and major conflict operations. In modern combat scenarios, such systems provide greater destructive potential, higher adaptability and reliability. On the other hand, medium caliber ammunition is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.31%, due to its application in more tactical and flexible roles by both infantry and armored units.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Programmable Ammunition Market, make an Enquiry Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9977

Programmable Ammunition Market Key Segments

By Product Type

Precision Artillery Shells

Guided Rockets

Smart Bullets

Self-Propelled Projectiles

Target-Seeking Missiles

Others

By Application

Military

Homeland Security

Law Enforcement

Civilian

Others

By Technology

Laser-Guided

GPS

Infrared

Radio Frequency

Image Recognition

Others

By Caliber

Large Caliber

Medium Caliber

Small Caliber

Artillery

Others

North America Dominates the Programmable Ammunition Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America led the programmable ammunition market with a 36.37% market share in 2025, owing to support from a strong defense infrastructure, high R&D along with adoption of precision-guided weapons in the region. The continuous evolution of AI-driven targeting systems, electronic warfare, and advanced munitions technology, contribute to boosting the growth of the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.91% during the period of forecast, with increasing defense budgets in countries like India, China, and South Korea. The market in the region is being propelled by rapid military modernization, surging investments in smart weapons, and the proliferation of partnerships between domestic and foreign defense manufacturers.

Recent Developments

In 2025, Northrop Grumman announced advancements in next-generation programmable artillery systems integrated with AI-enabled targeting for enhanced battlefield precision.

In 2024, BAE Systems introduced upgraded 155mm precision-guided munitions with improved fuse programming and electronic warfare resistance capabilities.

In 2024, Rheinmetall expanded its portfolio of smart ammunition systems focusing on programmable airburst munitions for modern combat applications.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Programmable Ammunition Market Outlook Report 2026-2035: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9977

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.