Automotive Software Market Outlook 2026–2031: Passenger Cars Accounted for 74.91% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive software market size is entering a high-growth phase, rising from USD 21.08 billion in 2026 to USD 32.93 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.33%. Growth is driven by the shift toward software-defined vehicles, where centralized computing, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and subscription-based features are becoming standard.

Spending is accelerating fastest in electric vehicles, particularly in battery management and diagnostics. At the same time, stricter regulations in Europe and North America are pushing automakers to strengthen cybersecurity and OTA capabilities. Chinese OEMs are further advancing adoption through integrated driver features, while the broader market continues to transition toward recurring, software-led revenue models.

Automotive Software Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Chinese automakers rolling out Level-2+ autonomous features are significantly increasing ADAS software complexity and code volumes

Chinese automakers are intensifying competition by offering advanced ADAS features like urban navigation and automated lane changes at no extra cost, unlike Western brands that charge per feature. This approach is shifting the focus from hardware to software depth, increasing the complexity of sensor fusion and edge-case handling. Although revenue per vehicle may decline, more vehicles are now equipped with advanced systems, boosting the need for powerful real-time operating platforms to manage these workloads.

The transition toward centralized zonal E/E architectures by OEMs is driving higher demand and spending on middleware systems

Automakers are moving away from numerous standalone ECUs and shifting toward centralized computing systems that group functions by vehicle zones. This change helps reduce wiring, optimize space, and improve resource sharing across applications. As a result, middleware is becoming a critical layer, managing data flow, ensuring real-time performance, and supporting seamless OTA updates. At the same time, strict safety requirements are limiting supplier options to those with proven expertise, pushing more investment toward scalable operating systems and middleware that support long-term flexibility and recurring revenue models.

Automotive Software Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, led by China’s aggressive push to offer advanced driver-assistance features at no extra cost, which is increasing software complexity and accelerating middleware adoption. South Korea is advancing connected mobility through 5G-enabled vehicle communication, while Japan continues to focus on reliability and leverages its semiconductor strength for future platforms. India is steadily becoming a key hub for automotive software development, supported by a strong engineering talent base.

In Europe, strict regulations around secure OTA updates are driving demand for robust software and cybersecurity capabilities, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France playing key roles in middleware and testing. However, a shortage of skilled safety-certified engineers remains a challenge. North America, on the other hand, is leading in subscription-based vehicle features, with growing adoption of advanced software systems supported by favourable policy incentives.

“The assessment reflects clear movement within the automotive software market toward software-led vehicle models and evolving revenue structures, with Mordor Intelligence drawing on validated company disclosures and sector inputs to support balanced comparison.” Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence



Automotive Software Market Segmentation Insights





By Software Layer

Application Software

Middleware

Operating System

Firmware / Basic Input-Output Software



By Application

ADAS and Safety Systems

Infotainment and Telematics

Powertrain and Battery Management

Body Control and Comfort

Connected Vehicle Services



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (ICE)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV/PHEV)



By Deployment



On-Board (Embedded)

Off-Board (Cloud / Edge)

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-automotive-software-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Automotive Software Companies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Elektrobit

BlackBerry Limited (QNX)

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Wind River Systems

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Aptiv PLC

TTTech Auto AG

Vector Informatik GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation



LG Electronics Vehicle Solutions

DENSO Corporation

Panasonic Automotive Systems

KPIT Technologies Ltd.

Intellias Ltd.

Tata Elxsi Ltd.

Airbiquity Inc.

MontaVista Software LLC

Renesas Electronics Corporation

HARMAN International

GlobalLogic Inc.



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