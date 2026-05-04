Cannabix Technologies Announces Delivery of Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) to Workplace Drug and Alcohol Testing Clinic

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices for workplace safety and law enforcement, is pleased to announce the delivery of its Marijuana Breath Test (“MBT”) products to a drug and alcohol testing clinic serving workplace clients in eastern Canada. The client provides drug testing and process services, delivering results to commercial companies, private businesses, government agencies and individual clients. The delivery was completed through an authorized reseller.

This delivery reflects increasing interest amongst professional testing clinics in breath-based THC technology. This is in response to employers, regulators, and insurers seeking more relevant, timely, and defensible tools to assess recent cannabis use in workplace settings. The announcement highlights diverse industries that are adopting the Company’s non-invasive breath-based testing products to support workplace safety and compliance programs and occupational testing environments.

Workplace Testing Clinics Face Growing Need for Recent-Use THC Assessment

Workplace drug and alcohol testing clinics play a critical role in helping employers meet safety, compliance, and legal obligations. However, clinics increasingly face challenges associated with cannabis policy changes, particularly the limitations of traditional testing methods.

Legacy urine and oral fluid tests can detect cannabis exposure days or weeks after use, making it difficult for clinics to provide results that meaningfully correlate with recent use. This gap creates operational, legal, and reputational risks for clinics when test results are challenged by employers, employees, unions, or legal counsel.

As a result, clinics are under pressure to adopt technologies that:

Better align with real-world workplace safety decision-making

Support post-incident and reasonable-cause testing

Reduce disputes related to historical cannabis use

Enhance the clinic’s role as a scientifically credible and neutral service provider





The Cannabix MBT offers testing clinics a new category of service designed to complement existing programs. Breath-based THC testing provides several advantages for clinics serving regulated and safety-sensitive workplaces:

Short detection window aligned with recent cannabis use

aligned with recent cannabis use Non-invasive collection , improving donor compliance and experience

, improving donor compliance and experience On-site or in-clinic deployment , reducing logistical burden

, reducing logistical burden Objective, lab-confirmed results using gold-standard LC-MS analysis

using gold-standard LC-MS analysis Reduced exposure to legal challenges associated with historical positives





By offering breath-based testing, clinics can differentiate their service offerings while supporting employers who require actionable information tied to recent-use timeframes.





Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test hardware including Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies for use in laboratory-based analysis

Strategic and Investor-Focused Outlook

Workplace drug and alcohol testing clinics represent a key adoption channel for the MBT. These clinics maintain long-standing relationships with employers, understand jurisdictional compliance requirements, and increasingly seek technologies that enhance the relevance and credibility of their services.

Cannabix believes breath-based THC testing can become an important adjunct standard within professional testing environments, particularly for deterrence, post-incident, reasonable-cause, and fitness-for-duty applications.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) in breath and focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company’s plans for the commercial rollout of the MBT system; anticipated customer adoption and market demand; expectations related to manufacturing scale-up, recurring revenue streams, and operational processes; potential technological developments or enhancements; future partnerships or commercial agreements; regulatory approvals; and the Company’s ability to complete future financings or achieve other business milestones. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are based on the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management in light of currently available information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture, deploy, and commercialize the MBT system or any future products; risks associated with regulatory approvals and evolving legal frameworks for cannabis testing; reliance on third-party laboratory and manufacturing partners; the protection and enforceability of intellectual property rights; technological uncertainties; competition; potential delays in product development or customer adoption; risks related to future financings; and the possibility that strategic partnerships may not advance as expected or may not be completed at all. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72457dcd-4783-441b-b82d-641591cd1f13