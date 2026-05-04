Reel-Funding Group Launches Multi-Fund Platform to Finance Independent Film Slates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reel-Funding Group (RFG), a film finance and production company, today announced the launch of a multi-fund investment platform purpose-built to finance and produce independent films through partnerships with established and emerging filmmakers.

The platform includes three funds — Reel-Enliven Fund, Reel-Breakthrough Fund, and Reel-Impact Fund — each led by experienced creative teams that source, develop, and produce film slates.

This model directly supports RFG’s strategy to build a scalable ecosystem for independent filmmaking by combining disciplined capital deployment with long-term creative collaboration. As momentum builds across the sector, PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook (2024–2028) reports that the industry was valued at $2.8 trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach $3.4 trillion by 2028.

“Our vision is to create a platform where filmmakers can evolve alongside us over time,” said Brandon Prevatt, CEO of Reel-Funding Group. “Independent films have always been driven by relationships and trust. By building funds around creative teams we believe in, we can support their work across multiple projects while developing a sustainable pipeline of films,” added Adamo Elfarhan.

Prevatt compares the model to professional sports development systems. “In the same way that baseball organizations develop players through farm systems, we aim to identify creative talent early and support their growth over time,” Prevatt said. “As those filmmakers mature and demonstrate success, we can dedicate entire film funds to their slates.”

Reel-Enliven Fund

Led by Jeff Celentano and Warren Ostergard, the Reel-Enliven Fund draws decades of experience in independent film production and distribution.

“Enliven Content is dedicated to creating uplifting and memorable film and TV projects that inspire and captivate our audience,” said Celentano.

Their recent work includes The Hill, a commercially successful inspirational drama, and Ostergard's work on Sound of Freedom, one of the most notable independent box office successes in recent years.

Reel-Breakthrough Fund

Led by Thomas Rondinella and Mitchell Cole, the Breakthrough Fund focuses on bold, genre-driven storytelling crafted to introduce emerging filmmakers to wider audiences.

The duo previously collaborated on Against the Spread and will identify new directors and writers poised to make their first major impact on independent film.

Reel-Impact Fund

Led by Prevatt and Elfarhan, the Impact Fund focuses on emotionally resonant, culturally relevant films with strong domestic and international audience appeal.

A Structured Platform for Growth

The three funds form a unified platform to finance and produce a diversified portfolio of film slates.

“Independent films have historically been fragmented from a financing standpoint,” Prevatt said. “Our goal is to create a more structured ecosystem for investors, filmmakers, and production partners.”

RFG also announced early development of the Reel-Launchpad Fund, led by Eric Biron and Taurus Lowe, designed to support first-time filmmakers entering the industry and bold new filming formats like verticals.

About Reel-Funding Group

Reel-Funding Group is a film finance and production company focused on supporting independent filmmakers through structured investment platforms and strategic partnerships.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. All offerings are made solely through formal documents and are available only to verified accredited investors under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Reel-Funding Group

(844) 345-6764

www.reel-funding.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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