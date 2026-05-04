Quantum X Labs Files U.S. Patent Application for High Precision Quantum Atomic Clock for Potential Use in the Aerospace & Defense Industries

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“QXL” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company (formerly known as Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX)), announced today the filing of a U.S. patent application covering a novel compact atomic clock. By interrogating rubidium atoms with correlated optical fields the system suppresses existing atom clocks.

The technology covered by the patent application is based on a compact atomic clock architecture using Ramsey coherent population trapping.

High-precision atomic clocks are essential for the aerospace and defense industries for applications such as satellite navigation, secure communication networks, radar synchronization, autonomous platforms and other advanced defense technologies. Other industries that might need that level of timing synchronization by a quantum atomic clock are financial institutes and communication and other critical infrastructure facilities.

QXL’s strategy and approach aims to bring laboratory-grade performance into deployable and potentially commercial ready solutions across all its spectrum of quantum technologies portfolio.

About Quantum X Labs:

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the industries that may benefit from and the potential applications for high-precision atomic clocks and how its strategy and approach aims to bring laboratory-grade performance into deployable and potentially commercial ready solutions across all its spectrum of quantum technologies portfolio. The Company cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to the Company. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Quantum X Labs’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Quantum X Labs undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com