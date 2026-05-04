Johnson Fistel, PLLP Begins Investigation on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC), Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE), Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (FTRE), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC), Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE), Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)

If you have held Fluence Energy shares continuously since prior to November 29, 2023, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Fluence Energy.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fluence-energy/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including that: (1) Fluence’s relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy had accused the Company of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence’s margins and revenue growth were inflated while Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) as a result, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements regarding Fluence’s battery energy storage business, financial results, growth, and prospects.

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE)

If you have held Fly-E Group shares continuously since prior to July 15, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Fly-E Group.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fly-e-group/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Fly-E Group and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the safety of the Company’s lithium-battery technology used in its electric mobility products. According to the complaint, Defendants downplayed or concealed battery-related safety risks while issuing optimistic statements regarding the Company’s growth, operations, and revenue prospects. When information regarding these alleged safety issues and their impact on Fly-E’s business became known, the Company’s stock price declined, causing losses to investors.

Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE)

If you purchased Fortrea Holdings shares prior to July 3, 2023 and continue to hold shares today, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Fortrea.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fortrea-holdings/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company’s 2025 earnings; (2) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would achieve by exiting transition services agreements entered into in connection with its spin-off from Labcorp; (3) as a result, the Company’s previously announced 2025 EBITDA targets were inflated; (4) accordingly, the viability of Fortrea’s post-spin-off business model and financial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading when made.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX)

If you have held Freeport-McMoRan shares continuously since prior to February 15, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Freeport-McMoRan.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/freeport-mcmoran/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the class period Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Freeport-McMoRan did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia; (2) the lack of proper safety precautions created a foreseeable risk of worker fatalities; (3) these conditions constituted undisclosed heightened regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

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