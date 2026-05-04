FantasySpin and FastDraft Announce Merger to Create the Ultimate Fantasy Sports Platform

BOSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FantasySpin, a premier Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) operator, and FastDraft, the rapidly growing Best Ball platform, today announced a corporate merger. The strategic combination will create a fantasy sports powerhouse offering sports fans an unparalleled, all-encompassing fantasy experience.

FantasySpin and FastDraft booked over $1M in contest entries in the first year. The stage is now set for massive 2026/2027 growth as FantasySpin contests will be available to an expanded population of 330 million people across 38 U.S. states and Canada.

DFS Innovation Leader

FantasySpin, renowned for its groundbreaking contributions to the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) industry, strengthens its market position with this merger. The company’s patented DFS products gamify the process of building fantasy lineups to provide immediate gratification. FantasySpin users leverage skill and strategy to build teams in a thrilling, slots-like experience—sitting at the intersection of iGaming and fantasy sports. The merger reinforces FantasySpin’s commitment to delivering hyper-engaging user experiences and fostering innovation within the DFS space.

“This merger is a monumental step forward for the fantasy sports industry,” said Steve “Dakota” Happas, CEO of FantasySpin. “Our community loves the immediate gratification of DFS, and we recognize the explosive popularity of the Best Ball format. By joining forces with FastDraft, we are giving more than 60 million fantasy gamers in North America the ultimate toolkit to play how they want and when they want, fast.”

Revolutionizing Best Ball

FastDraft’s proprietary, user-friendly best ball format allows drafts to finish in under five minutes. The platform eliminates the need for constant in-season roster management, waivers and trades. The merger allows FastDraft to instantly expand its NFL products to the NBA, PGA, MLB, NHL and other major sports. With the addition of FantasySpin DFS contests, FastDraft users may now enjoy sweating the action across all major professional sports 365 days a year.

According to FastDraft founder Matt Kelley, the partnership is a game-changer for fantasy sports players around the world.

"These two brands teaming up is excellent news for fantasy players worldwide, and I'm thrilled to witness the exciting possibilities that lie ahead as we unite the best daily and season-long fantasy formats on the planet," remarks Kelley.

A Unified Platform Vision

The merger signifies a milestone as FantasySpin looks to integrate its engaging free-to-play and real-money game formats across 5 major professional sports, as well as college football and basketball, into FastDraft's full suite of NFL fantasy sports contest formats. Users will soon be able to deposit and play seamlessly between platforms, marking a significant advancement in fantasy sports offerings. Anticipated integrations include:

New DFS Markets: 86 percent of the U.S. population will have access to FantasySpin’s slots-meets-daily fantasy contests.

86 percent of the U.S. population will have access to FantasySpin’s slots-meets-daily fantasy contests. Expanded Contest Optionality: Users will have a robust suite of gamified DFS experiences and rapid Best Ball draft formats across major sports.

Users will have a robust suite of gamified DFS experiences and rapid Best Ball draft formats across major sports. Unified Wallet System: A single account and shared bankroll to manage funds across all game types.

A single account and shared bankroll to manage funds across all game types. Shared Promotions and Loyalty Rewards: Earn special prizes, promo funds and free-play bonuses regardless of which format you choose to play.

"The sports gaming ecosystem is heading toward a significant consolidation — operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics, Underdog, and Betr are all competing for the same users, many of whom already have accounts across every platform, and the rise of prediction markets (Kalshi, Robinhood) has only accelerated that disruption and pressure on traditional operators. The companies that survive will be those who find ways to differentiate their product or merge with others, and we built FantasySpin around a truly unique experience — where skill meets thrill — precisely for that reason," says Steve "Dakota" Happas, CEO of FantasySpin.

Combined Leadership

The FantasySpin and FastDraft alliance is poised to redefine the daily and season-long fantasy sports experience, combining cutting-edge innovation with an unwavering commitment to providing hyper-engaging mobile fantasy sports experiences.

Following the merger, pivotal leadership roles will be established to ensure the ongoing success of the combined entity:

Executive Name Post-Merger Role Previous Affiliation Steve “Dakota” Happas Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FantasySpin Matt Kelley President FastDraft





Mr. Happas will continue to lead the newly unified company as CEO and expressed excitement about the opportunity to disrupt the gaming industry. "We believe in the FantasySpin game and are excited to pair it with FastDraft's incredible technology to deliver an all-encompassing, fully licensed fantasy offering to tens of millions of new players," says Happas.

About FastDraft

FastDraft is a mobile gaming platform modernizing fantasy sports with lightning-fast contests that engage both casual sports fans and seasoned veterans. The year-round platform is optimized for short-form content culture and unlocks the vibrant social and community-driven network effects of fantasy sports. FastDraft is growing fast by replacing outdated salary-cap and slow draft formats with more engaging, innovative gameplay. For more information, visit FastDraft.app or download the app on the App Store and Google Play.

About FantasySpin

FantasySpin Games, LLC is a Boston-based daily fantasy sports company that has reimagined how fans engage with the games they love. The FantasySpin app — available on iOS and Android — blends the skill and strategy of building a DFS lineup with the excitement of virtual slots, letting players spin their way to real cash prizes across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, PGA, and NASCAR. Named the 2025 Best New Fantasy Sports Game by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association, FantasySpin offers both free and paid contests, with real-money DFS available in 24 states plus Washington D.C. For more information, visit FantasySpin.com or download the app on the App Store and Google Play.