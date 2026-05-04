$4.9 Billion in Losses. 14 Straight Years. SambaSafety’s 2026 Driver Risk Report Reveals Why Commercial Auto Can’t Catch a Break—and What Finally Works

Denver, CO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The commercial auto market faces unprecedented challenges, and the data clearly shows that these issues are not easing. Since 2015, claims severity has increased by 64%. Thermonuclear verdicts, jury awards exceeding $100 million, were up 81% in a single year. Risky driving behaviors are compounding an already stressed market. The cost of inaction has never been higher. 1

SambaSafety has released its 2026 Driver Risk Report: Current Trends Shaping Roadway Safety and announced new AI-powered capabilities built to turn insights into outcomes.

The report, SambaSafety’s third annual installment, draws on over 50 million motor vehicle records, 28 million telematics events, Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) data, and a thirteen-year claims analysis to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive view of the behavioral, regulatory, and operational forces shaping driver risk today.

“Three years into this research series, we’ve seen meaningful progress in technology and the connection of safety and risk stakeholders,” said Matt Scheuing, CEO of SambaSafety. “The dialogue is deeper, the technology stack is more capable, and compliance is being integrated more deeply into safety programs as a measure of program health.”

Despite access to more data than ever before, roadway risk remains high, underscoring the urgency for action.

Notable findings from the Driver Risk Report include:

31% rise in distracted driving violations over two years, while speeding has held its spot as the top violation since 2020, accounting for 36.5% of all major violations.

over two years, while speeding has held its spot as the top violation since 2020, accounting for 36.5% of all major violations. Excessive speeding peaks on short trips of 1–5 miles, where routine routes breed complacency, and again past 500 miles, where fatigue becomes a likely factor on longer hauls. This points to the need for distance-based intervention strategies.

36% higher accident risk from poor sleep, yet driver fatigue remains one of the most undetected risks; in-cab cameras and AI are giving risk control teams and fleets the tools to identify and address it. 2

yet driver fatigue remains one of the most undetected risks; in-cab cameras and AI are giving risk control teams and fleets the tools to identify and address it. Analysis of 300+ EV collision centers uncovers a surprising bottleneck as EV adoption progresses. Extended cycle times are primarily driven by insurance approval delays stretching weeks or months, highlighting critical process gaps. Insurers that modernize their EV workflows now are better positioned to manage severity as electrification accelerates. 3

uncovers a surprising bottleneck as EV adoption progresses. Extended cycle times are primarily driven by insurance approval delays stretching weeks or months, highlighting critical process gaps. Insurers that modernize their EV workflows now are better positioned to manage severity as electrification accelerates. 42% climb in large truck fatal crash involvement rates since 2009, outpacing light trucks for fourteen consecutive years and reaching nearly 20% above light trucks in 2024, even as overall traffic fatalities decline.

outpacing light trucks for fourteen consecutive years and reaching nearly 20% above light trucks in 2024, even as overall traffic fatalities decline. 478,683 out-of-service violations in 2025, up 6% year-over-year , each foreshadowing audit risk, insurance scrutiny, and potential litigation exposure.

, each foreshadowing audit risk, insurance scrutiny, and potential litigation exposure. 22% fewer claims, 77% lower violations, and millions in avoided claims costs. With SambaSafety, the data is consistent. When safety technology pairs with disciplined execution, outcomes are measurable and repeatable.

To help organizations act on these findings, SambaSafety introduced a suite of enhancements and programs designed to move insurers, fleets, and brokers from risk awareness to real-world impact:

Smarter Risk Intelligence: AI Profile Summary instantly distills MVR, CSA, telematics, claims, and training data into a single, scannable driver risk summary—reducing coaching prep by up to 30 minutes and enabling safety leaders to quickly identify risk patterns and prepare for meaningful coaching conversations. Risk Insights delivers a fleet-level risk score and trend view, with visibility into what is contributing most to a fleet’s risk, so teams always know where to focus intervention for maximum impact.

Scalable Driver Development: Learning Paths streamline training delivery by organizing courses into structured sequences that reduce administrative effort, eliminate redundancy, and improve learner engagement at scale.

Safety Maturity to Verified Excellence: SambaSafety Verified, the industry’s only tiered fleet safety accreditation, recognizes fleets proactively managing driver risk and guides them with best practices as they advance in safety maturity—pairing verification with enablement at every level. Supporting that journey, the new Fleet Risk Management Academy is a practitioner-built, multi-level curriculum covering safety fundamentals, culture development, and advanced risk management strategy. The foundational 100-level module is complimentary for any organization, with advanced levels exclusively available to SambaSafety Verified members as part of their accreditation benefits.

“Momentum is building, but more work needs to be done to make collaboration simple, routine, and expected,” Matt continued. “The conversation shouldn’t be extraordinary; it should be ordinary, and it should be continuous. That progression is what drives us, and what’s behind every insight, program, and enhancement we’re releasing to the market.”

The full 2026 Driver Risk Report is available at sambasafety.com.

About SambaSafety

SambaSafety is a recognized innovator and leading provider of cloud-based risk management solutions for over 15,000 organizations with automotive mobility exposure, including many on Fortune’s Global 500 list. Employers and insurers benefit from SambaSafety’s continuous monitoring, intuitive insights, risk reduction tools, and configurable pricing solutions.

Through the collection, correlation, and analysis of federal, state, local, and telematics data sources, our flexible, end-to-end capabilities enable businesses and insurers to better evaluate and mitigate driving risk, accelerate product development, reduce crashes, and foster safer communities.

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1AM Best, Best’s Market Segment Report; Conning, 2025 Commercial Auto Study; Marathon Strategies, Corporate Verdicts Go Thermonuclear

2Discovery Vitality, The Sleep Factor: A Data-Led Blueprint for Better Health

3Mike Anderson, Collision Advice, analysis of 300+ certified EV collision centers

link to: https://sambasafety.com/free-2026-driver-risk-report?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=blog&utm_campaign=42617450-2026-Driver-Risk-Report