Vistar Media and TikTok Collaborate to Bring Out of Phone Creativity to Digital Out-of-Home at Scale





NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media , and part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, is an official TikTok Out of Phone partner, expanding TikTok’s advertising opportunities across Vistar’s global digital out-of-home (DOOH) technology suite. The partnership enables brands to extend TikTok-first creative beyond the mobile feed and into real-world screens and spaces—carrying their storytelling into the moments that define daily life, broadening their reach across the consumer journey, and driving impact when audiences are most engaged.

As brands look to reach audiences across an increasingly fragmented media landscape, the convergence of mobile and OOH presents a powerful opportunity. TikTok’s Out of Phone initiative brings the platform’s culture-defining content into premium, real-world placements, while Vistar’s technology enables that content to be delivered programmatically, at scale, across a wide range of DOOH formats, including large-format screens, urban panels, shopping malls and more. These executions bring to life captivating video inspired by TikTok’s creators, culture, and unmistakable visual style.

“TikTok has changed the creative playbook for brands, prioritizing authenticity, speed, and cultural relevance,” said Lucy Markowitz, SVP & GM, Americas Marketplace at Vistar Media. “Out-of-home gives marketers a powerful canvas to bring that same energy off the screen and into the physical world at scale.”

Vistar and TikTok have been working together since late 2024, executing multiple Out of Phone programs throughout 2025, with continued momentum into 2026. TikTok has worked closely with Vistar’s Creative Studio to design and produce TikTok-native creative tailored specifically for DOOH—adapting the platform’s signature storytelling style across a diverse range of screen types, formats, and environments.

This collaboration reflects a broader shift in how brands think about awareness and performance. When paired with the high-impact, contextual nature of DOOH, mobile and out-of-home together can create a multiplier effect and extend reach, reinforce messages and drive stronger outcomes across the media mix.

“OOH has become a natural extension of mobile,” added Markowitz. “Brands can take the ideas they are already investing in and extend them into moments of real-world attention, whether that’s a commute, a store visit, or time spent out with friends. When mobile and out-of-home work together like this, awareness does not just scale, it sticks.”

“With Out of Phone, we’re giving brands new ways to bring TikTok creativity into the real world, reaching audiences in the moments that matter most,” said Dan Page, Global Head of Media and Licensing Partnerships, TikTok. “Our partnership with Vistar makes it easy to extend TikTok-first storytelling to digital out-of-home at scale, helping brands show up with the same authenticity, speed and cultural relevance people expect from TikTok, across the physical spaces they move through every day.”

This partnership underscores Vistar’s continued focus on helping brands connect digital and physical channels in more meaningful ways, while advancing DOOH as a full-funnel medium. As the lines between online and offline continue to blur, partnerships like this signal a new era for how brands build awareness, spark discovery, and connect with consumers.

About Vistar Media:

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.

As the industry’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.

Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Vistar Media is part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Media Contact:

Vistarmedia@5wpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4043e0a7-6388-4290-83f4-183012d21233