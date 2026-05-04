Galaxy Gaming® Renews Global Online Distribution Rights for Perfect Pairs®

LAS VEGAS, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming (OTC:GLXZ), a leading developer and distributor of proprietary table games and technology, today announced a multi-year contract extension with Netco Ltd., owners of the Perfect Pairs® side bet intellectual property, renewing Galaxy Gaming’s exclusive global online distribution rights for the popular blackjack and baccarat side bet.

Under the terms of the extended agreement, Galaxy Gaming will continue to offer Perfect Pairs exclusively to online casino operators (B2C) and developers (B2B) worldwide, across Live Dealer and RNG table games. The extension reinforces the long-standing relationship between Galaxy Gaming and Netco and reflects the continued strong performance and player demand for the Perfect Pairs brand in the online gaming market. Galaxy Gaming also distributes Perfect Pairs to land-based casino operators around the world through a separate agreement with Netco.

Perfect Pairs remains one of the most widely recognized and successful blackjack and baccarat side bets in the online gaming market, offering players multiple payouts based on whether their first two cards form a Mixed Pair, Colored Pair, or Perfect Pair. The side bet has achieved broad adoption globally and continues to be a staple offering among online casino operators.

“Perfect Pairs is one of the industry’s most enduring and successful side bets and extending our agreement with Netco underscores the strength of the brand and our shared commitment to its continued growth online,” said Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “We are thrilled to continue to Deal Excitement by bringing this iconic game to players around the world.”

"By partnering with Galaxy Gaming, Netco aligns our market-leading game with the world’s premier independent licensor of proprietary table games,” said John Wicks, CEO of Netco and inventor of Perfect Pairs®. “They are the ideal partner to progress our expansion, given their proven market expertise and established distribution networks. Galaxy has proven to be an exceptional distribution partner for Perfect Pairs through both online and land-based channels. This extension allows us to build on the strong momentum of the brand while ensuring consistent, high-quality deployment across global online platforms.”

The renewed agreement supports Galaxy Gaming’s broader strategy to expand its proprietary content portfolio across global markets while maintaining strong, long-term relationships with IP owners and content partners.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 130 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

Some of the information contained in this press release includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “expect,” “intend,” "target," “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause actual results and future events to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete the Company’s acquisition by Evolution Malta Holding Limited (“Evolution”), Evolution AB (publ)’s wholly owned subsidiary (the “Merger”) on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to gaming regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the proposed Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement (as defined herein) relating to the proposed Merger; risks that the proposed Merger disrupts the Company’s current plans and operations or diverts the attention of the Company’s management or employees from ongoing business operations; the risk of potential difficulties with the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers and other third parties as a result of the proposed Merger, including during the pendency of the Merger; the risk that the proposed Merger may involve unexpected costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk that the Company’s business may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed Merger; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed Merger may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed Merger or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; effects relating to the announcement of the Merger or any further announcements or the consummation of the Merger on the market price of the Company’s common stock; the ability of the Company to enter and maintain strategic alliances, product placements or installations in land based casinos or grow its iGaming business, garner new market share, secure licenses in new jurisdictions or maintain existing licenses, successfully develop or acquire and sell proprietary products, comply with regulations, including changes in gaming related and non-gaming related statutes and regulations that affect the revenues of our customers in land-based casino and, online casino markets, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions, unfavorable economic conditions in the US and worldwide, our level of indebtedness, restrictions and covenants in our loan agreement, dependence on major customers, protection of intellectual property and our ability to license the intellectual property rights of third parties, failure to maintain the integrity of our information technology systems, including without limitation, cyber-attacks or other failures in our telecommunications or information technology systems, or those of our collaborators, third-party logistics providers, distributors or other contractors or consultants, could result in information theft, data corruption and significant disruption of our business, and other factors. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Definitive Proxy Statement.

All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance or events and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Any forward-looking statement speak only as of the date on which it was made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, or new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Steve Kopjo (702) 727-8886