H2O Innovation Enters the UV Disinfection Market with the Acquisition of bestUV

QUEBEC CITY, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of bestUV (“bestUV”), a Dutch manufacturer of ultraviolet (UV) water disinfection systems serving a wide range of applications and markets.
Disinfection solutions are critical components of virtually all water treatment processes as they ensure the inactivation of harmful microorganisms, including bacteria and viruses. In that light, adding a proprietary disinfection solution through this acquisition further strengthens H2O Innovation’s comprehensive portfolio of sustainable water technologies. This addition also enhances the Corporation’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers and distributors as they adapt to new regulations and market trends.
Based in the Netherlands’s Brainport Eindhoven region, one of the world’s leading hubs for lighting and UV science, bestUV designs, manufactures, and services advanced UV reactors across a variety of end markets, including municipal, industrial, and maritime. As a leader in UV technology, bestUV has delivered some of the largest UV systems globally. Its long-established network of distributors and channel partners complements H2O Innovation’s global distribution platform and will allow the Corporation to accelerate its participation in the UV disinfection market.
The integration of bestUV’s cutting-edge UV disinfection systems with H2O Innovation’s recognized expertise in filtration and membrane solutions will foster innovation across the Corporation’s product lines. This will allow the Corporation to help its customers, including OEMs, engineering firms, municipalities, and industrial users, achieve the highest standards of water safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. The transition will ensure operational continuity, as all bestUV employees, including the entire management team, will join H2O Innovation.
“The addition of bestUV’s proven UV water disinfection technology to our portfolio represents a defining milestone for H2O Innovation,” said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H2O Innovation. “This acquisition extends our expertise, complements our filtration and membrane solutions, and lays the foundation for a new business unit focused on disinfection. It strengthens our ability to respond to the growing global demand for advanced water reuse solutions and allows us to offer complementary treatment technologies from a single source.”
“We are proud to join H2O Innovation and be part of this exciting new chapter,” said Sjors van Gaalen, Managing Director of bestUV. “Combining our UV expertise with H2O Innovation’s global scale will enable us to accelerate the adoption of sustainable, chemical-free disinfection solutions worldwide.”
This acquisition represents another achievement in H2O Innovation’s long-term strategy to build a diversified platform of sustainable technologies and deliver integrated, end-to-end water treatment solutions. To that end, H2O Innovation continues to invest in products that promote operational efficiency and sustainability.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation is a water solutions company dedicated to helping communities and industries solve their most pressing water challenges. Guided by its mission to Simplify Water, the Corporation delivers value through four synergistic pillars: Water Technologies & Services (WTS), Specialty Products (SP), Operation & Maintenance (O&M), and Water Infrastructure Development (WID). H2O Innovation provides equipment, chemicals, consumables, and long-term services that support the full life cycle of water, wastewater, and water reuse. Every day, the Corporation empowers its team with the resources and guidance they need to exceed customer expectations. By integrating innovation and operational excellence, H2O Innovation has become a trusted global partner for sustainable water management. For more information, visit H2O Innovation.
About bestUV
bestUV is the premier Dutch manufacturer focused exclusively on ultraviolet water disinfection systems and is Lloyds ISO9001-certified. Headquartered in Best, Netherlands, bestUV designs, builds, tests, and maintains UV installations for disinfection in demanding industrial and municipal settings worldwide. For more information, visit www.bestuv.com.
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H2O Innovation Inc.
www.h2oinnovation.com
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