H2O Innovation Enters the UV Disinfection Market with the Acquisition of bestUV

QUEBEC CITY, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of bestUV (“bestUV”), a Dutch manufacturer of ultraviolet (UV) water disinfection systems serving a wide range of applications and markets.

Disinfection solutions are critical components of virtually all water treatment processes as they ensure the inactivation of harmful microorganisms, including bacteria and viruses. In that light, adding a proprietary disinfection solution through this acquisition further strengthens H 2 O Innovation’s comprehensive portfolio of sustainable water technologies. This addition also enhances the Corporation’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers and distributors as they adapt to new regulations and market trends.

Based in the Netherlands’s Brainport Eindhoven region, one of the world’s leading hubs for lighting and UV science, bestUV designs, manufactures, and services advanced UV reactors across a variety of end markets, including municipal, industrial, and maritime. As a leader in UV technology, bestUV has delivered some of the largest UV systems globally. Its long-established network of distributors and channel partners complements H 2 O Innovation’s global distribution platform and will allow the Corporation to accelerate its participation in the UV disinfection market.

The integration of bestUV’s cutting-edge UV disinfection systems with H 2 O Innovation’s recognized expertise in filtration and membrane solutions will foster innovation across the Corporation’s product lines. This will allow the Corporation to help its customers, including OEMs, engineering firms, municipalities, and industrial users, achieve the highest standards of water safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. The transition will ensure operational continuity, as all bestUV employees, including the entire management team, will join H 2 O Innovation.

“The addition of bestUV’s proven UV water disinfection technology to our portfolio represents a defining milestone for H 2 O Innovation,” said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation. “This acquisition extends our expertise, complements our filtration and membrane solutions, and lays the foundation for a new business unit focused on disinfection. It strengthens our ability to respond to the growing global demand for advanced water reuse solutions and allows us to offer complementary treatment technologies from a single source.”

“We are proud to join H 2 O Innovation and be part of this exciting new chapter,” said Sjors van Gaalen, Managing Director of bestUV. “Combining our UV expertise with H 2 O Innovation’s global scale will enable us to accelerate the adoption of sustainable, chemical-free disinfection solutions worldwide.”

This acquisition represents another achievement in H 2 O Innovation’s long-term strategy to build a diversified platform of sustainable technologies and deliver integrated, end-to-end water treatment solutions. To that end, H 2 O Innovation continues to invest in products that promote operational efficiency and sustainability.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation is a water solutions company dedicated to helping communities and industries solve their most pressing water challenges. Guided by its mission to Simplify Water, the Corporation delivers value through four synergistic pillars: Water Technologies & Services (WTS), Specialty Products (SP), Operation & Maintenance (O&M), and Water Infrastructure Development (WID). H 2 O Innovation provides equipment, chemicals, consumables, and long-term services that support the full life cycle of water, wastewater, and water reuse. Every day, the Corporation empowers its team with the resources and guidance they need to exceed customer expectations. By integrating innovation and operational excellence, H 2 O Innovation has become a trusted global partner for sustainable water management. For more information, visit H 2 O Innovation.

About bestUV

bestUV is the premier Dutch manufacturer focused exclusively on ultraviolet water disinfection systems and is Lloyds ISO9001-certified. Headquartered in Best, Netherlands, bestUV designs, builds, tests, and maintains UV installations for disinfection in demanding industrial and municipal settings worldwide. For more information, visit www.bestuv.com.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com

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Communications Department

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communications@h2oinnovation.com