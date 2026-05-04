Core Specialty Announces Mike Powell as General Counsel

CINCINNATI, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today that Mike Powell has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Counsel effective immediately, replacing Robert Kuzloski. Mr. Kuzloski will be retiring and has served as General Counsel since the company’s recapitalization in November 2020. Core Specialty’s management is grateful for his many contributions and wishes him the very best in the years ahead. Mike will be based in the Company’s Cincinnati, Ohio headquarters.

Mr. Powell brings extensive legal and administrative management experience to Core Specialty, most recently serving as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Fifth Third Bank, where he oversaw corporate governance, securities compliance, and merger and acquisition activities, in addition to serving as primary liaison to Fifth Third’s Board of Directors. Previously, he served as sole in‑house M&A Counsel at Teradata Corporation, a publicly traded global data analytics company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Powell spent a decade in Washington, D.C., practicing corporate law at the D.C. offices of Baker Hostetler and Dickinson Wright.

Mr. Powell holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree, summa cum laude, from The University of Missouri-Columbia, and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

Jeff Consolino, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to welcome Mike as our new General Counsel. His extensive background across corporate, governance, and complex transactional matters will be a strong asset to Core Specialty as we continue to grow and strengthen our organization. Mike will be an able successor to our founding General Counsel, and his leadership and legal insight will advance our mission to be a leading specialty insurer."

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of specialty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey and American Surety Company, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer, and Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, a life, accident and health insurer. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.