Fate Therapeutics Announces Three Presentations at the 2026 ASGCT Annual Meeting Highlighting Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Therapy Pipeline for Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a transformative pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that data from its off-the-shelf CAR T-cell programs FT819, FT839, and FT836, will be featured at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting to be held in Boston, MA, May 11–15, 2026.

Fate Therapeutics will present clinical and translational data from the systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) arm of its ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating FT819 in Regimen B, where FT819 is added to background maintenance therapy without the use of conditioning chemotherapy to drive B cell depletion and improve patient outcome.

The Company will also deliver an oral presentation on FT839, its next-generation, off-the-shelf dual-CAR T cell therapy designed to simultaneously target CD19 and CD38 to eliminate pathogenic B cells, plasma cells, and activated T and NK cells, while selectively sparing non-activated immune cells. This multi-antigen targeting approach is designed to offer a unique treatment option for patients with difficult-to-treat autoimmune diseases that are multicellular in pathology, including rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes.

Additionally, the Company will present preclinical data on FT836, its next-generation, off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy targeting the pan-tumor stress ligands MICA/B. FT836 is shown to demonstrate potent anti-tumor activity in preclinical studies across a broad range of liquid and solid tumors without the need for conditioning chemotherapy, and can be rationally combined with standard-of-care treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, immunomodulatory drugs, and chemotherapy for enhanced clinical efficacy.

A link to the abstracts can be found here: FATE ASGCT

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: FT819 Drives B cell Compartment Remodeling of Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Without Conditioning Chemotherapy

Session: Poster Reception

Poster Presentation Date / Time: Tuesday, May 12, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM ET

Title: FT839: A multi-antigen targeting off-the-shelf dual-CAR T cell for the treatment of pathogenic B and T cells in autoimmune diseases

Session: Transforming immune modulation with gene-modified regulatory T-cells

Oral Presentation Date / Time: Thursday, May 14, 8:30 AM - 8:45 AM ET

Title: CAR T cells Targeting pan-Tumor Antigens MICA/B can be Uniquely Combined with SOC Treatments without Conditioning Chemotherapy for Broad and Effective Therapeutic Application in Cancer

Session: Poster Reception

Poster Presentation Date / Time: Wednesday, May 13, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM ET

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the Company's product candidates, clinical studies and preclinical research and development programs, the Company’s progress, plans and timelines for the clinical investigation of its product candidates, including the Company’s plans to submit IND applications for its product candidates, the initiation and continuation of enrollment in the Company’s clinical trials, the initiation of additional clinical trials, including in new indications, and additional dose cohorts in ongoing clinical trials of the Company’s product candidates, the availability of data from the Company’s clinical trials and the Company’s plans to provide updates on its clinical trials, the therapeutic and market potential of the Company’s research and development programs and product candidates, the Company’s clinical and product development strategy, and the Company’s progress and plans relating to, and the anticipated timing and outcome of, interactions with the FDA and other regulatory authorities, including its expectations relating to alignment with regulatory authorities on potential registrational pathways for FT819. These and any other forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company’s research and development programs and product candidates, including those product candidates in clinical investigation, may not demonstrate the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development or to achieve regulatory approval, the risk that results observed in prior studies of the Company’s product candidates, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, will not be observed in ongoing or future studies involving these product candidates, the risk of a delay or difficulties in the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates or in the initiation and conduct of, or enrollment of patients in, any clinical trials, the risk that the Company may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development of any of its product candidates for a variety of reasons (including requirements that may be imposed by regulatory authorities on the initiation or conduct of clinical trials, changes in the therapeutic, regulatory, or competitive landscape for which the Company’s product candidates are being developed, the amount and type of data to be generated or otherwise to support regulatory approval, difficulties or delays in patient enrollment and continuation in the Company’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, difficulties in manufacturing or supplying the Company’s product candidates for clinical testing, failure to demonstrate that a product candidate has the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development, and any adverse events or other negative results that may be observed during preclinical or clinical development), the risk that its product candidates may not produce therapeutic benefits or may cause other unanticipated adverse effects, and risks relating to regulatory interactions and the outcome of such interactions. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s most recently filed periodic report, and from time to time in the Company’s press releases and other investor communications. Fate Therapeutics is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ryan Douglas

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

IR@fatetherapeutics.com