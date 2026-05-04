Umicore - All agenda items approved at the shareholders' meetings

All agenda items approved at the shareholders' meetings

On Thursday April 30th 2026, Umicore held its ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings in its registered office in Brussels, Belgium.

The shareholders approved all items on the agenda.

In particular, the ordinary shareholders’ meeting approved the new remuneration policy as well as the appointment Anna Bertona and Benjamin Loh as new Supervisory Board members for a term of 3 years.

In addition, the ordinary shareholders’ meeting also approved the payment of a gross annual dividend of € 0.50 per share. A gross amount of € 0.50 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) will be paid out on May 7th 2026.

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About Umicore

Umicore is a global advanced materials and recycling Group. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, metallurgy, chemistry, and metals management, Umicore transforms precious and critical metals into functional technologies that enable everyday applications. Its unique circular business model ensures that these critical elements are continuously refined and recycled, to be reintegrated in new applications.

Umicore’s four Business Groups – Catalysis, Recycling, Specialty Materials and Battery Materials Solutions – offer materials and solutions addressing resource scarcity and the growing need for functional materials for clean technologies, clean mobility and a connected world. Through tailored and cutting-edge products and processes they drive innovation and sustainability.

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from, and focuses most of its R&D efforts on, clean mobility and recycling. Its overriding goal of sustainable value creation is rooted in developing, producing and recycling materials for a better life.

Umicore’s industrial, commercial and R&D activities, with more than 11,000 employees, are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. Group revenues (excluding metal) reached € 3.6 billion (turnover of € 19.4 billion) in 2025.