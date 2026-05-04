Vita Coco and Baboon to the Moon Debut Limited-Edition Luggage Capsule inspired by new Vita Coco Treats® in Frosted Lemonade





NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco, America’s leading coconut water brand, is teaming up with Baboon to the Moon to launch a limited-edition luggage capsule collection inspired by the bold, sun-soaked energy of the newest Vita Coco Treats® flavor: Frosted Lemonade. Echoing the appeal of Vita Coco Treats, where permissible, indulgent flavor meets the functional benefits of coconut water, the Sweet Escape Essentials collection pairs personality with purpose for travelers who want their gear to feel as good as the getaway itself.

The collection brings the zesty and sweet spirit of Frosted Lemonade to life through a playful yet practical, travel lineup built to make every trip feel like a getaway. The collection brings together two brands that live for bold color, good times, and making every sip, and every trip, feel like a party.

“One sip of refreshingly delicious Frosted Lemonade Treats will transport you to your happy place,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at Vita Coco. “Partnering with Baboon to the Moon allowed us to bring that feeling to life in a fun and expressive way. This collection is designed to set the tone for all of your summer trips, whether you’re getting on a plane or going to the park, by immediately transporting you to a happier state of mind and making it a natural extension of how we think about the Treats line.”

Officially available today, the Vita Coco x Baboon to the Moon capsule collection, The Sweet Escape Essentials, features three of Baboon to the Moon’s signature silhouettes reimagined in a lemony yellow colorway with custom details, including a Frosted Lemonade inspired interior lining and embroidered coconut accents. The collection includes:

Go-Bag Mini ($199) - The perfect travel hack. Fits 1-3 days of clothing and is a TSA-approved personal item.

($199) - The perfect travel hack. Fits 1-3 days of clothing and is a TSA-approved personal item. Go-Bag Roller- Small ($299) - Fits 3-5 days of clothing and is a carry-on for all US domestic and major international airlines. Perfect for long trips out of (or across) the country, whether you’re going solo or visiting family over 9,000 miles away. This weather-resistant multitasker features compression straps and a laptop sleeve to help maximize space and streamline packing. Versatile and convertible from backpack to Roller with ease, to go from the airport to cobblestone streets instantly.

($299) - Fits 3-5 days of clothing and is a carry-on for all US domestic and major international airlines. Perfect for long trips out of (or across) the country, whether you’re going solo or visiting family over 9,000 miles away. This weather-resistant multitasker features compression straps and a laptop sleeve to help maximize space and streamline packing. Versatile and convertible from backpack to Roller with ease, to go from the airport to cobblestone streets instantly. Luggage Tag ($17) - Made from soft and flexible silicone that can handle all the carousel chaos. Pop in your info card, loop it onto your handle, and you’re ready to Get Lost...it literally says it on the back. The color perfectly matches the patch on your Baboon to the Moon bags, making it the ultimate finishing touch for your travel setup.

Designed for everything from weekend getaways to everyday movement, the collection pairs Baboon to the Moon’s bold energy and uncompromising construction with Vita Coco’s signature sense of fun, bringing a fresh burst of personality to travel essentials.

"Baboon to the Moon was built for people who refuse to be boring, and Vita Coco Treats has that same fearless energy," said Caroline Goupil, CEO of Baboon to the Moon. "Frosted Lemonade practically screams summer adventure, and we had so much fun channeling that into a collection that's equal parts functional and ridiculously fun. Life's too short to blend in."

The collaboration also celebrates the continued expansion of Vita Coco Treats, the brand’s collection of refreshing yet indulgent coconutmilk-based beverages that provide a sweet escape in every sip. Following the viral success of Treats flavors Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme, Frosted Lemonade offers a refreshing twist on a nostalgic classic, combining zesty lemon flavors with smooth coconutmilk. Now, in collaboration with Baboon to the Moon, it’s going beyond the beverage aisle and hitting the road.

The Vita Coco x Baboon to the Moon collection is available starting May 4 at baboontothemoon.com. For additional information, please visit vitacoco.com and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

About Baboon to the Moon

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York City, Baboon to the Moon is an adventure brand making versatile, technical, and radical bags built to last a lifetime. Known for its signature bold colorways and cult-favorite Go-Bag silhouettes, the brand has built a fiercely loyal following, particularly among Gen Z, through its unhinged, unapologetically fun social media presence on TikTok and beyond. Every bag is crafted from sustainable and ethical materials and backed by a full lifetime warranty. Baboon to the Moon products are available at baboontothemoon.com and through Nordstrom, Macy's, URBN, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and Instagram Shop.

Press Contact

vitacoco@autumncommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/483c65cd-cc9b-4c85-942a-b071dae4fd93