Muskoka Brewery Raises a Glass to 30 Years of Craft, Community, and the People Behind the Beer





BRACEBRIDGE, Ontario, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Muskoka Brewery is celebrating a major milestone: 30 years of brewing independently in the heart of Muskoka. What began in June 1996 as a small, passionate operation has grown into one of Ontario’s most beloved craft breweries — built on a deep connection to a place, a commitment to quality, and the people who have shaped the journey every step of the way.

Founded in 1996, Muskoka Brewery’s earliest days were defined by grit, creativity, and a belief that great beer could be inspired by the land and lifestyle of Muskoka itself. From its first brews — including Cream Ale, the brewery’s original beer — to navigating early challenges in a then-nascent craft beer landscape, Muskoka Brewery was forged by perseverance and a hands-on approach to brewing. That spirit still defines the brand today, anchored by its home base in Bracebridge and a strong sense of independence.

The People Behind the Pints

At the heart of Muskoka Brewery’s 30-year story are the people who made it possible. From founders Gary McMullen and Kirk Evans, to long-tenured team members who have been part of the journey since the earliest days, the brewery’s success is rooted in collaboration, passion, and shared pride. Today, the business is led by Todd Lewin and Bob MacDonald, alongside a dedicated team of brewers, creators, operators, and partners who continue to push the brand forward while staying true to its roots.

“As we celebrate 30 years, it’s impossible to separate the beer from the people,” says the Todd Lewin, President. “This milestone belongs to everyone who has brewed here, worked here, partnered with us, and supported us along the way.”

Milestones That Shaped a Generation of Craft Fans

Over three decades, Muskoka Brewery has introduced beers that have become true fan favourites — and category game changers. From Cream Ale, the beer that started it all, to the bold arrival of Mad Tom, to Detour that ushered in the beginning of session IPA’s, these beers helped define Ontario’s modern craft beer movement and earned a loyal following across the province.

To honour those milestones, Muskoka Brewery is bringing the past to the present with a Throwback Pack — a nostalgia-fuelled collection of six classic brews from across the decades. The limited-time release celebrates the beers that shaped the brewery’s legacy and the fans who’ve been there from the beginning. Watch for the pack arriving on LCBO shelves any day now.

Where to Experience the 30th Anniversary This Summer

Muskoka Brewery’s 30th Anniversary celebration extends far beyond the brewery gates, with multiple ways for fans to join in:

Discover the Fresh New Look Wherever You Shop

Muskoka Brewery has just unveiled an updated packaging design to celebrate its 30th anniversary. This refresh honours the brewery's heritage while embracing a modern style for the future. Fans across Ontario may already notice the new look popping up at The Beer Store, LCBO, grocery stores, and convenience shops, spreading the excitement to shelves throughout the province.

30th Anniversary Collection

Premium, must-have anniversary merchandise will be available exclusively at the brewery Taproom and online, created to mark the milestone in true Muskoka style.

Classics on Tap

Muskoka Brewery is kicking off the anniversary celebrations with their friends at Beertown and Socialable, exclusively pouring Muskoka throwback brews on tap throughout May - bringing the celebration to communities across the province with a partner that truly champions craft beer.

Visit any Beertown Public House or Socialable Kitchen & Tavern location from May 5–Jun 1, 2026, order a Muskoka Brewery throwback brew, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win the Ultimate Muskoka Getaway at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville.

“For 30 years, Muskoka Brewery has been at the forefront of Ontario’s craft beer movement. Showcasing five throwback brews on tap is our way of celebrating the beers that shaped their story. From staff favourites to timeless classics, this lineup honours their impact while reflecting our commitment to Ontario craft. We’re excited to share them with our guests and raise a glass to a true craft icon.”

– Jennifer Tamse, Director of Beer & Beverage

Sip With Us Across the Province

Beyond Beertown & Socialable, the celebration continues at participating bars and restaurants across Ontario. Select venues will feature 30th Anniversary glassware along with in-market contesting and promotional activations.

Keep an eye out for the 30th Anniversary Muskoka logo at your local establishments for details. Promotions and offerings may vary by account or venue.

Join Us June 6 for the Party of the Year

The official kickoff of the anniversary celebrations happens June 6 at the brewery in Bracebridge, as Venture Fest returns for a full day of beer, music, food, and community — celebrating where it all began. Check out full details or buy tickets by clicking here.

Looking Ahead

“Thirty years in, Muskoka Brewery is still grounded in the values that started it all — independence, craftsmanship, connection, and sustainability — while continuing to evolve for the next generation of craft beer drinkers. From investing in more responsible brewing practices to supporting the communities where we live and work, sustainability remains a core commitment as we look ahead.

This anniversary is about more than looking back; it’s about celebrating the community we’ve built and recommitting to what comes next. As part of this milestone year, we’re launching a new media campaign supported by the largest marketing investment in our history. Even amid ongoing economic pressures, we believe deeply in our brand, our positioning, and the values that have guided us for three decades.

With significant changes across Ontario’s beverage alcohol landscape over the past two years, we’re more committed than ever to winning — bringing our positioning to life through impactful communications that resonate with today’s consumers and lay the foundation for long-term growth.”

– Kristin MacDonald, VP of Commercial

For more information on Muskoka Brewery’s 30th Anniversary celebrations, visit https://muskokabrewery.com or follow along on social.

Contact Information:

Kim Mannerow

kim.mannerow@muskokabrewery.com

1-647-461-0856

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87267577-42d5-4829-bcd7-ca4368caf694

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ae5544f-72fe-492c-b92c-f4e48318b31f