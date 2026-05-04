Turnover of Apranga Group in April 2026

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 29.8 million in April 2026 and increased by 5.7% compared to April 2025.

In January-April 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 110.4 million and increased by 8.3% year-to-year.

In January-April 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 9.8% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 4.9%, while in Estonia increased by 7.9%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 175 stores (103 in Lithuania, 45 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.8 thousand sq. m., or by 2.7% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801