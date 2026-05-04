CarnoSyn® Brands Expands TriBsyn® Applications Across Beverage, Dairy, and Medical Nutrition

TriBsyn® enables next-generation wellness solutions in RTD beverages, protein drinks, dairy products, and more

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI) today announced expanded market applications for TriBsyn®, its advanced carnosine booster, unlocking new opportunities across beverage, dairy, and medical nutrition categories. The expansion reflects accelerating demand for functional ingredients that can be seamlessly incorporated into convenient, everyday wellness products.

TriBsyn® is a clinically supported carnosine booster designed for daily wellness, delivering the benefits of beta-alanine without the paresthesia commonly associated with traditional forms. Its formulation enables efficacious dosing across a wide range of consumer-friendly formats.

With these expanded capabilities, TriBsyn® is now ideally suited for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, protein drinks, and dairy-based products, as well as gummies and medical nutrition applications. This versatility allows brands to move beyond traditional supplement formats and develop differentiated products aligned with evolving consumer preferences for accessible, great-tasting wellness solutions.

“Consumers increasingly expect their wellness solutions to fit seamlessly into their daily routines,” said Kenneth Wolf, President and Chief Operating Officer of NAI. “TriBsyn® empowers our partners to innovate across multiple high-growth categories with a science-backed ingredient that delivers meaningful benefits in formats consumers already enjoy.”

TriBsyn® supports a range of wellness benefits, including healthy aging, sustained energy, cognitive function, and cardiovascular health, making it well suited for both active lifestyle and general wellness positioning.

Backed by more than 55 clinical studies, the CarnoSyn® portfolio remains the only beta-alanine with New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) status. The continued expansion of TriBsyn® reinforces CarnoSyn® Brands’ commitment to delivering scientifically validated, versatile ingredients for the evolving wellness market.

TriBsyn® is available to brand partners worldwide.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature four clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder, SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets, CarnoSyn® 4X beta-alanine powder, and TriBsyn® powder. For more information about the latest innovations, visit carnosyn.com and tribsyn.com.



About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI’s comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit nai-online.com.

Contact: Kevin Martineau

NAI/CarnoSyn® Brands

Info@nai-online.com

(760)-736-7700