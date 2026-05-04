Rising sales and price gains hint at stability in the Fraser Valley housing market

SURREY, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in more than a year, Fraser Valley home sales recorded a year-over-year increase, with activity also rising month-over-month as the spring market begins to show renewed activity.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board recorded 1,118 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in April, an 11 per cent increase from March and seven per cent above the same month last year.

Sellers continued to enter the spring market, with new listings rising six per cent from March to 3,549 — still above seasonal norms, but lower than this time last year.

“Market activity is picking up as we move through the spring, but overall conditions remain firmly in buyers’ favour,” said Ishaq Ismail, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “With inventory at healthy levels and housing affordability improving, buyers continue to have the advantage, although confidence remains tempered by ongoing economic uncertainty and persistent market headwinds.”

Overall inventory remains elevated in the Fraser Valley, with 9,816 active listings, up seven per cent from March and 45 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average.

The Fraser Valley remains in a buyer’s market, with an overall sales-to-active listings ratio of 11 per cent in April. A balanced market is typically defined by a ratio between 12 and 20 per cent.

“Current conditions are creating a more favourable buying environment than we’ve seen in recent years,” said Baldev Gill, CEO of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “Buyers would be well-advised to consult with a REALTOR® to time their purchases to maximize the benefits of lower home prices while taking advantage of current borrowing costs.”

Across the Fraser Valley in April, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 37 days, while for a townhome it was 32 days. Condos took, on average, 42 days to sell.

For the second month in a row, the composite Benchmark price for a typical home in the Fraser Valley increased, up 0.1 per cent in April, to $899,200.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,374,800 the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 0.1 per cent compared to March 2026 and decreased 8.8 per cent compared to April 2025.

At $1,374,800 the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 0.1 per cent compared to March 2026 and decreased 8.8 per cent compared to April 2025. Townhomes: At $771,600 the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 0.1 per cent compared to March 2026 and decreased 7.4 per cent compared to April 2025.

At $771,600 the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 0.1 per cent compared to March 2026 and decreased 7.4 per cent compared to April 2025. Apartments: At $491,000 the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo increased 0.4 per cent compared to March 2026 and decreased 8.3 per cent compared to April 2025.





* The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board represents some 5,000 real estate professionals, and is the exclusive source of statistics and information for the Fraser Valley real estate market including, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Mission, White Rock and North Delta.





Contact nikki.hewitt@fvreb.bc.ca Nikki Hewitt, Senior Communications Specialist Telephone: 604.930.7654 Fraser Valley Real Estate Board www.fvreb.bc.ca FVREB Stats



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99134b37-f1a6-495f-9bc1-9d13dbba16d8