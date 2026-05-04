Older Americans Month Highlights How Area Agencies on Aging Help Older Adults “Champion Their Health” at Home

Washington, DC, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every May as a nation, we recognize Older Americans Month, an annual observance that celebrates the contributions and resilience of the 58 million older adults in our country. This year’s theme, Champion Your Health, encourages individuals to take steps—large and small—to support their health and well-being.

A key part of staying healthy while aging is having access to the right support, and that’s where Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) play a vital role. AAAs connect older adults and caregivers to services that make it easier to live safely and independently at home. From transportation to medical appointments and assistance with daily activities to home safety improvements, evidence-based programs that help prevent falls and address chronic conditions, these services provide the extra support many older adults need to age well at home and in their communities.

“Championing your health isn’t just about personal choices—it’s also about having access to the community services and supports that make those choices possible,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, the national organization that represents AAAs and Title IV Native American Aging Programs. “Area Agencies on Aging help bridge that gap by connecting older adults to practical, everyday supports that promote independence and quality of life.”

Through their local AAA, older adults can access a wide range of supportive services, including:

Transportation to medical appointments.

Nutrition interventions, including congregate and home-delivered meals.

Personal care assistance with activities such as bathing, dressing and mobility.

Falls prevention assessments and home modifications, such as grab bars and ramps.

A range of health and wellness programs.

Social engagement activities.

Guidance from case managers who help identify needs and coordinate services.

Caregiver supports.

Despite the breadth of services available, many older adults and families are not aware of the help that exists in their communities through AAAs. Older Americans Month is an opportunity to change that—by encouraging individuals to explore available community resources that can help older adults take proactive steps to support their health and independence.

To connect with local services, individuals can contact the Eldercare Locator, a trusted national resource that links older adults and caregivers to support in their communities. Assistance is available by phone, text or online.

For additional information, visit www.usaging.org/livelongstaystrong.

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About USAging

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X and Instagram.