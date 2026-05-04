Redwood Services Expands National Footprint With Acquisition of Sierra Platform From SE Capital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services , a leading national platform in the essential home services sector, today announced the acquisition of the Sierra Platform from SE Capital. The acquisition brings five new Partner Companies, approximately 400 full-time teammates, and a portfolio serving more than 40,000 customers annually under the Redwood umbrella.

The Sierra Platform is a leading regional provider of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services headquartered in Las Vegas, with operations spanning Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Colorado. Redwood's five new Partner Companies, all founded between 1947 and the early 2000s, have built deep roots in some of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions. The new Partners include Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric in Denver, Russett Southwest in Tucson, Pioneer Plumbing in Tucson, Sierra Air Conditioning and Plumbing in Las Vegas, and Ultimate Heating & Air in Boise.

In 2025, the Sierra Platform surpassed $100 million in residential revenue and held more than 19,000 active membership agreements, reflecting both the operational strength of the business and the loyalty it has built with customers over decades.

“The brands of the Sierra Platform are exactly the kind of high-quality, high-integrity businesses that fit within Redwood nation,” said Richard Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Redwood Services. “These are five exceptional brands with experienced teams, strong customer relationships, and a track record of performance. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them and support the next chapter of their growth.”

The transaction, advised by Piper Sandler, brings Redwood Services into three new major markets, Las Vegas, Denver, and Boise, while deepening its presence in Tucson. The Sierra Platform’s team will join the Redwood Partner Support Center, where RJ Magee, who currently leads the Sierra Platform, will join Redwood as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Magee will help oversee the integration of the incoming companies and support their continued growth within the Redwood network.

“Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand the strength of the Sierra Platform businesses and the pride the teams take in serving their local communities,” said Magee. “Joining Redwood creates an opportunity to build on that foundation with additional resources and support, while preserving the local leadership and culture that made these businesses successful.”

Since its founding in 2020, Redwood Services has grown by pairing operational resources and national scale with a commitment to preserving the local identity that defines each business. The Sierra Platform acquisition marks a significant milestone in that journey as Redwood continues to seek partnerships with leading residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors.

For more information about the Redwood Services partnership model, visit www.redwoodservices.com .

About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Memphis, Redwood Services is a nationwide people-focused platform dedicated to empowering elite contractors in the essential home services industry. Redwood provides world-class resources, coaching, and strategic partnerships to more than two dozen leading companies across the United States, enabling its Partners to deliver exceptional HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to residential customers. Redwood’s mission is to unleash the full potential of its Partners, supporting them in providing high-quality service and building lasting relationships with customers. For more information, visit www.redwoodservices.com .

Contact:

Dylan Foster

dfoster@wearecsg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f28e7f0a-8732-445a-bc6d-6f95e34bf5ca