Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Partners with Dress for Success to Launch “Leave a Power Suit Behind” and Champion Women this Mother’s Day

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benchmark Resorts & Hotels , the collection of independent resorts and hotels by Pyramid Global Hospitality , today announced a new partnership with Dress for Success : Leave a Power Suit Behind. Launching in honor of Mother’s Day – a moment to celebrate the strength, resilience, and contributions of women – guests staying at 16 resorts and hotels across the U.S. can leave behind business-appropriate attire and accessories to directly impact women entering or returning to the workforce in those local communities.

Through Leave a Power Suit Behind, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels encourages guests checking in at properties across California, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, Washington, and Oklahoma to pack with purpose – arriving with an extra suit, blouse, handbag, or like-new shoes to leave with a hotel team member or in thoughtfully placed Dress for Success collection areas. The program makes it easy for individual travelers and business groups to give back in a tangible way, fostering meaningful connections to the communities and destinations they visit.

“At Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, the places our guests visit – and the people who call those destinations home – are at the heart of what makes every travel experience unique,” said Evan Crawford, vice president of marketing for Pyramid’s Benchmark Resorts & Hotels collection. “Women play a fundamental role in shaping the character and spirit of our communities, and we’re proud to support an organization like Dress for Success that uplifts and empowers them. Through this partnership, we’re excited to create opportunities for our guests to take part and contribute in a simple, purposeful way.”

“At Dress for Success Houston, we witness every day how access to professional attire, career resources, and a strong support system can reshape a woman’s outlook and expand her opportunities,” said Lauren Levicki Courville, president of Dress for Success Houston. “Collaborations like this allow us to broaden our reach, fostering authentic connections between travelers and local communities while helping women build momentum in both their personal and professional journeys.”

Leave a Power Suit Behind launches in May at select Benchmark Resorts & Hotels properties nationwide, each located near a local Dress for Success network member. Donations collected on property will be distributed directly to the nearby office. Participating hotels include:

As a thank you from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, travelers who support the global nonprofit through Leave a Power Suit Behind will receive access to an exclusive offer at participating Benchmark properties.

For more information about Pyramid Global Hospitality's independent collection of hotels, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, please visit benchmarkresortsandhotel s.com and follow @benchmarkresortsandhotels on Instagram and Facebook.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is a curated collection of independent properties by Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading management company. Located in diverse destinations across the globe, Benchmark’s resorts and hotels reimagine immersive travel, inspiring guests to create memories born from meaningful exploration, authentic moments, and innovative experiences – no matter the occasion. Benchmark guests can earn complimentary gift cards, on-property perks, and destination experiences through the collection’s signature Mosaic Rewards program. Learn more at benchmarkresortsandhotels.com and connect on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company’s dynamic platform includes PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services, the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, and Pyramid’s European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality. With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at www.pyramidglobal.com.

About Dress for Success Worldwide

Dress for Success® Worldwide is the leading resource for advancing women in the workplace globally. Our purpose is to empower women to achieve economic mobility by providing a global network of support, workplace attire, and development skills and tools for success. Founded in 1997, with the vision of creating a world where women thrive in work and in life, our proprietary program model includes coaching, clothing, and a continuing community network of support. Today, Dress for Success offers career reskilling, support for entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses, and programs in sustainability, financial education, and health and wellness; and a strong community of 130 global network members across 15 countries that has supported more than 1.3 million women worldwide. Join our movement: www.dressforsuccess.org .

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