Gold Explorers Gain Ground as Brazil's Mining Boom Picks Up Speed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — Brazil's gold sector just posted a breakout quarter. The country's gold export revenue hit US$2.33 billion in Q1 2026, up 89.3% year over year[1], while IBRAM's latest investment outlook now projects US$76.9 billion flowing into Brazilian mining through 2030. That momentum lines up with a broader shift: the World Gold Council's Q1 report showed global gold demand climbing to a record US$193 billion, with central banks adding 244 tonnes to reserves[2] and retail bar and coin buying surging 42%. The companies positioned across this jurisdictional re-rating include GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), GoldMining (NYSE-A: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD), Jaguar Mining (TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF), Aura Minerals (NASDAQ: AUGO), and G Mining Ventures (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF).

The supply side tells the rest of the story. The World Gold Council also forecasts central bank purchases of 700 to 900 tonnes for 2026, but notes that finding, permitting, and building new large-scale mines remains a persistent constraint on production growth[3]. That tightening supply picture gives outsized relevance to producing jurisdictions with active discovery pipelines. Brazil fits that profile precisely, with the federal government now building a regulatory framework for critical minerals and channelling sovereign capital into domestic mineral processing[4], putting a policy floor beneath exploration-stage valuations at exactly the moment geological validation is accelerating across the country's most productive gold belts.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has received the results of an independent geological review of its 100%-owned Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, and the findings point to something bigger than the company's initial drilling suggested. An outside specialist consultant examined drill core and data from GoldHaven's inaugural diamond drilling program and confirmed the presence of a large-scale, structurally controlled hydrothermal gold system with clear vectors toward higher-grade mineralization at both of the project's two main target areas.

At the West Target, the review identified higher-grade gold enrichment tied to fold hinge structures, with dense sheeted quartz vein systems hosted in altered rock. Potassic alteration along vein margins suggests a robust hydrothermal system that extends along strike and at depth. Critically, the core of the West Target's roughly 6-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, originally defined by AngloGold Ashanti during earlier exploration, remains largely untested and now stands as a high-priority drill target.

The East Target showed its own promise. The consultant confirmed a shear-hosted mineralized zone carrying zoned sulphide assemblages, specifically chalcopyrite with bornite, which indicates increasing temperature at depth. That mineral zonation provides a direct vector toward potentially stronger copper-gold mineralization below the surface.

"This independent review materially de-risks the project and strengthens our confidence that Copeçal hosts a large-scale mineralized system," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "We are now seeing clear vectors toward stronger mineralization at both the East and West targets, with significant portions of the system still untested."

GoldHaven is now advancing detailed structural modelling and target refinement ahead of a Phase II drill program planned for Q2 2026, designed to test the high-priority structural and geophysical targets identified through this review.

Beyond Brazil, GoldHaven continues to advance its Magno Project in British Columbia's Cassiar district, where the company has submitted its drill permit application and closed an oversubscribed $2.04 million flow-through financing. The company recently filed a technical report covering the polymetallic system at Magno, which carries silver, tungsten, lead, zinc, and indium mineralization across more than 37,200 hectares. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Canadian and U.S. governments, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production.

GoldHaven is a Canadian junior exploration company operating two active project pipelines across North and South America. With drill programs advancing on separate continents, a critical minerals portfolio in Brazil totalling 123,900 hectares, and diversified exposure to both gold and polymetallic systems, the company offers multi-commodity discovery potential at a stage where most juniors remain focused on a single asset.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments:

GoldMining (NYSE-A: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD) has commenced its 2026 exploration drill program at the São Jorge Project in the Tapajós gold district of Pará State, Brazil.

The fully funded two-rig, 8,000-metre program is actively turning on site, targeting new zones of bedrock mineralization at high-priority geochemical and geophysical targets. A key focus is the William South target, within two kilometres of the existing São Jorge mineral resource, where initial drilling returned 12 metres at 2.38 g/t gold, with a high-grade interval of one metre at 22 g/t, plus 4 metres at 1.11 g/t. An ongoing induced polarity survey is expanding geophysical coverage over 49 line-kilometres east of the deposit, while surface geochemistry has outlined a 12 by 7 kilometre anomaly footprint highlighting the broader mineral system.

"This drill program marks a pivotal step in our 2026 exploration strategy at São Jorge," said Alastair Still, President and CEO of GoldMining. "We are exploring in the prolific Tapajós gold district with an estimated 30 million ounces of historical surficial gold production, and our recent targeting work has outlined some of the most robust and continuous gold anomalies we've seen on our 46,485-hectare property."

Jaguar Mining (TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF) produced 9,630 ounces of gold in Q1 2026, with the Pilar Mine contributing 8,776 ounces and the recently restarted Turmalina Mine adding 854 ounces after regulatory embargoes were lifted on March 9, 2026. The company closed the quarter with $72.1 million in cash, buoyed by gold prices averaging $2,876 per ounce, and completed 6,018 metres of diamond drilling, an 11% increase over Q1 2025.

"Jaguar Mining's Q1 results exemplify our operational resilience and strategic foresight," said Luis Albano Tondo, CEO of Jaguar Mining. "With Pilar delivering above-budget performance amid proactive infrastructure enhancements and Turmalina's successful ramp-up underway, we are exceptionally well-positioned for our projected 2026 production surge to 50,000–60,000 ounces."

Jaguar Mining is targeting 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold for full-year 2026, with the MTL Complex resumption expected to be a primary growth driver alongside sustained output from Pilar. Planned investments in mine development, infill drilling, and tailings infrastructure are designed to support long-term operational capacity across the company's Iron Quadrangle assets in Brazil.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ: AUGO) announced a major milestone at its Borborema mine in Brazil, signing a cooperation agreement with DNIT to relocate the federal road crossing the property and unlocking an 82% increase in mineral reserves to approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold. The updated feasibility study outlines Probable Reserves of 40.7Mt at 1.13 g/t Au, a 20.5-year mine life, an after-tax IRR of 42.8%, and an NPV of US$612.5 million, up from US$182 million in the previous study.

"This agreement is a major milestone that significantly accelerates value creation at Borborema," said Rodrigo Barbosa, President and CEO of Aura Minerals. "Since acquiring the project, we recognized its substantial upside potential — exactly why we designed and built a fully expandable plant from the outset. With the updated reserve now at 1.5 million ounces — 82% larger than our previous feasibility study — we are immediately advancing engineering and water-access solutions to increase capacity, while progressing the road relocation."

Aura Minerals operates six producing assets across Honduras, Brazil, and Mexico, with additional development and exploration projects in Guatemala, Colombia, and Brazil. The company expects to publish a new Resources and Reserves report by end of Q1, concurrent with its 20F filing.

G Mining Ventures (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) announced a transformative acquisition of G2 Goldfields, consolidating two adjacent Guyana gold projects into a single Tier-1 Oko Project with the potential to produce over 500,000 ounces annually on a life-of-mine average basis. The deal unlocks over C$1 billion in quantifiable synergies from shared infrastructure, mine sequencing, and permitting, while a 72% premium to G2's 30-day VWAP reflects the transaction's value to both shareholder bases.

"Combining GMIN's Oko West Project and G2's Oko-Ghanie Project delivers on our stated vision to build and operate a large, long-life, Tier-1 asset in Guyana," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, CEO, President and Director of G Mining Ventures. "Once built, this mine has the potential to rank among the highest producing gold mines globally."

With US$288 million in cash, an undrawn US$350 million revolving credit facility, and free cash flow from the producing Tocantinzinho mine in Brazil, G Mining Ventures is positioned to self-fund development of the combined Oko Project, targeting first gold production at Oko West in the second half of 2027 and expanded production by H1 2029.

FURTHER READING: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

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