Coca-Cola Consolidated To Invest $35 Million in Indianapolis Manufacturing Facility

INDIANAPOLIS, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated is deepening its long-term commitment to Indianapolis with a $35 million investment that will expand local manufacturing capabilities.

The company plans to add a new bottle production line to its Indianapolis facility located at 5000 W. 25th Street specifically for bottling beverages in glass bottles. Construction of the new line is anticipated to begin in late 2026. This expansion is expected to create 15 to 20 new full-time jobs and initiate additional economic activity through construction, suppliers, and local services. This local investment by Coca-Cola Consolidated positions Indianapolis as a key production hub within the Coca-Cola System, making this facility one of only three in the nation to bottle beverages in glass.

“This expansion is another example of how we strategically invest in our business to build a solid operational foundation and create opportunities for our teammates in the communities where they live and work,” said Dave Katz, President and Chief Operating Officer at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “We are excited about the impact this investment will have in the local community and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationships with dedicated community partners.”

Operating since 1968, the Indianapolis facility currently houses four production lines, two PET and rPET bottle lines and two can lines. It also includes a production warehouse and champions the company’s sustainability focus areas. Coca-Cola Consolidated currently employs more than 1,200 teammates in the state of Indiana working in 9 facilities serving more than 17,500 businesses.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers.

For over 124 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Ashley Brown, APR

Director of External Communications

Ashley.Brown@cokeconsolidated.com