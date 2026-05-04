Interim Chief Executive Officer appointed

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company") on 28 April 2026 announcing completion of the transaction under which the Company divested the EM Business.

As announced, the Company currently does not conduct any business, holds no material assets and has no employees. In this situation, and until and unless a new business venture is implemented, the Company does not intend to operate with a management except to the extent required under applicable rules.

Under the Norwegian public limited liability companies Act (the "PLLCA"), the Company is obligated to have a person serve as Chief Executive Officer.

On this basis, the board of directors has appointed Mr. Glenn Pettersen to serve as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Pettersen currently serves as a member of the board of directors. In accordance with the requirements of the PLLCA, Mr. Pettersen has voluntarily stepped down from the board of directors. Both the appointment as interim CEO and the resignation from the board of directors are effective immediately.





This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and section 3.1 of Oslo Børs' Rule Book II for Issuers.