ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 307

4 May 2026

Adjustment of accounting estimates contributes to an upgrade of revenue and operating profit guidance

To ensure continued compliance with the applicable accounting framework (IFRS), ChemoMetec has adjusted the allocation of revenue between instruments and services. This has had a positive one-off effect on sales of instruments and EBITDA of DKK 15.1 million and means that a larger share of revenue will be recognised in the sale of instruments going forward.

Based on this, the Company now expects revenue for the 2025/26 financial year in the DKK 505-525 million range, up from DKK 490-520 million in the most recent guidance, and EBITDA in the DKK 275-290 million range, up from DKK 260-285 million previously.

ChemoMetec’s trading statement for Q3 2025/26 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.

ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.