Refinery Catalysts Market worth $7.09 billion by 2030 at CAGR 4.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, The Refinery Catalysts Market is projected to grow from USD 5.81 billion in 2025 to USD 7.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The refinery catalysts market is driven by increasing industrialization and urbanization. The increasing application of refinery catalysts in oil refineries to produce high-quality fuels with low emissions is significantly influencing the market. Refinery catalysts are used to enhance the chemical reaction rates in petroleum refineries without undergoing any permanent chemical change. Increasing population and expenditure parity in developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia are influencing the growth of the automotive sector. This is directly driving the demand for high-octane fuels and petroleum products in the region. Refinery catalysts are used in the production of these fuels.

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List of Key Players in Refinery Catalysts Market:

Albemarle Corporation (US), W. R. Grace (US), BASF (Germany), Haldor Topsoe (Denmark), Honeywell UOP (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Axens (France), Johnson Matthey (UK), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), Shell Catalyst & Technologies (Netherlands).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Refinery Catalysts Market:

Drivers: High octane number requirement Restraint: Declining crude oil reserves Opportunity: Shift towards renewable fuels Challenge: Rise of electric vehicles

Key Findings of the Study:

Hydrocracking catalyst is projected to be the fastest-growing type of refinery catalysts, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Metals are the largest type of ingredient used as refinery catalysts, in terms of value. Asia Pacific projected to capture the largest share in the refinery catalysts market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

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Based on type, the refinery catalysts market has been segmented into FCC catalysts, hydrotreating catalysts, hydrocracking catalysts, catalytic reforming catalysts, and others. Hydrocracking catalyst is the fastest-growing type in the refinery catalysts market. Hydrocracking catalysts aid in converting heavy oil feedstock into lighter petroleum products. Metal catalysts are mostly used in this process due to their catalytic reaction and environmental sustainability. The rise in demand for high-quality, low-emission fuels, driven by stringent environmental regulations, influences the market for hydrocracking catalysts. Adaptation of hydrocracking units in the refinery process also increases operational efficiency and product yield quality.

Based on ingredients, the refinery catalysts market has been segmented into zeolites, metals, rare earth metals, transition and base metals, and chemical compounds. Zeolites are among the fastest-growing ingredients for refinery catalyst applications due to their efficient performance and rising demand. Zeolite catalysts are used mainly in FCC processes. They have high acid strength and the ability to control molecular access to the internal structure. The expanding economies of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa provide significant opportunities for refinery catalyst manufacturers, with countries like India, Brazil, and China experiencing rapid growth in industrialization and driving demand for refinery catalysts

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Asia Pacific is the largest market for refinery catalysts. The oil refinery industry in Asia Pacific benefits greatly from refinery catalysts, as they improve product quality. Additionally, the region's robust industrial growth, especially in emerging economies such as China and India, fuels demand for refinery catalysts. The increase in income spending parity in developing countries like India, China, and Indonesia is influencing the automotive sector in these countries. Automobiles require the use of petroleum-based products, which are formed through the refining process. The quality of these products depends on the refinery catalysts used during the refining process. Thus, the increase in the automotive market in the developing countries is directly influencing the growth of refinery catalysts in Asia Pacific.

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