Urbana Corporation Congratulates CAD Digital Inc., a Subsidiary of Tetra Digital Group, on the Launch of Canada’s First Regulated Stablecoin Issued by a Financial Institution

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TORONTO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (“Urbana”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) congratulates CAD Digital Inc. (“CADD”), a subsidiary of Tetra Digital Group (“Tetra Digital”) on their successful launch of Canada’s first Canadian-dollar stablecoin issued by a financial institution.

Structured as a regulated payment instrument and backed 1:1 by Canadian dollars, CADD has received regulatory approval from Alberta Treasury Board and Finance. This marks a national first for digital asset infrastructure in Canada by enabling Canadian dollars to move on blockchain rails under a financial services regulatory framework.

Tetra Digital is uniquely positioned to launch CADD because of a long history of innovation as a Canadian digital asset custodian, establishing institutional-grade custody as a licenced provincial trust company. Tetra Trust Company (“Tetra Trust”), a subsidiary of Tetra Digital, supported the first staking-enabled Ethereum and Solana ETFs in Canada, bridging digital assets with traditional investment vehicles. Now with CADD, Tetra Digital launches Canada's first CAD-backed stablecoin issued by a regulated financial institution that Canadian institutions already know and trust.

“We love being at the forefront of innovation. This is an exciting first for Canada,” said Thomas Caldwell, Chair of Urbana Corporation.

Urbana originally made an investment in Tetra Trust in 2021 and increased its holdings in the company to a majority position in April 2025. In May 2025, through a re-organization, Tetra Trust became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tetra Digital. Urbana owns approximately 47% of Tetra Digital.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek out, and invest in, private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. For more information, visit www.urbanacorp.com .

About Tetra Digital

Tetra Digital, parent company of Tetra Trust and Tetra Unity, is Canada's leading institutional digital technology and financial services provider. The company is focused on building world-class digital asset infrastructure that combines regulatory excellence with technological innovation, providing comprehensive solutions across custody, orchestration and digital currency services. For more information, visit www.tetratrust.com.

For further information contact :

Elizabeth Naumovski Investor Relations

(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9

TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com

