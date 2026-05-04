Coherus Oncology to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 11, 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its first quarter 2026 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, May 11, 2026. Starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2026, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A webcast replay will be available on https://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Monday, May 11, 2026, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI717266b2e2e943cb92bb04def907b571.

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/orxawzr2.

The press release with the first quarter 2026 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Please dial in15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coherus Oncology



Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation programmed death receptor-1 (“PD-1”) inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), and a pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, prostate, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company’s strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in R/M Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma and advance the development of its two pipeline candidates in combination with LOQTORZI and through strategic partnerships.

Coherus’ innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Tagmokitug is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors; including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric, gastro-esophageal-junction, esophageal adenocarcinoma and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

LOQTORZI® is a registered trademark of Coherus Oncology, Inc.

©2026 Coherus Oncology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Coherus Oncology Contact Information:

For Investors:

Carrie Graham

Vice President, Investor Relations & Advocacy

IR@coherus.com