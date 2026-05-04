SCADA Market Size to Surpass USD 30.66 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Industrial Automation Mandates, Smart Grid Investment, and Critical Infrastructure Modernization | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SCADA Market was valued at USD 12.68 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 30.66 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.34% over the forecast period.

The demand for more sophisticated SCADA systems will continue to increase in electrical power plants, oil and gas pipelines, water purification networks, and intelligent factories, as the expansion of industrial IoT sensors produces an enormous amount of data from operational processes which can be used by contemporary SCADA systems to provide intelligence for energy optimization and process control.





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The U.S. SCADA market is expected to grow from USD 4.06 billion in 2025 to USD 9.81 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.70%.

The United States still leads all other countries in terms of SCADA system demand due to having one of the most extensive critical infrastructures among its power utilities, pipelines, water processing plants, and industrial facilities. Demand for such equipment continues to be driven by regulations related to NERC CIP requirements, EPA water processing criteria, and PHMSA pipelines safety standards. Moreover, the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Modernization Initiative, which has already invested over $8 billion in developing and deploying innovative SCADA and energy management systems, has been contributing significantly to increased demand for SCADA solutions.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering

Hardware led the SCADA market with a 46% market share in 2025, reflecting the integral importance of RTU, PLC, HMI, sensors, and communication devices as the physical data collection and control components in every SCADA system. Legacy hardware replacement for RTU and PLC that were deployed in the utility and oil and gas infrastructures in the past two to three decades continues to drive massive purchases. Software is forecasted to be the highest CAGR product category in the SCADA market at 10.42% until 2035 owing to the increasing adoption of cloud computing SCADA systems, artificial intelligence-based process optimization software, analytics dashboard software, and cybersecurity management solutions. Software-based SCADA subscriptions have widened the scope of the addressable market by enabling small-scale industrial companies to access sophisticated solutions without significant capital investment.

By Component

The component segment in Remote Terminal Units had the highest share of over 32% in 2025 due to their need for primary data acquisition and control nodes as part of wide-area SCADA topologies, such as oil wells, pipeline control stations and electrical substations or water reservoir pump stations. The PLC sector is projected to grow at the highest overall CAGR of 10.89% by 2035 due to strong uptake of factory automation, smart manufacturing and process control modernization across both discrete & process industries. Growing integration of PLCs with SCADA over industrial Ethernet protocols is already positioning PLC as a critical node in converged IT/OT architectures that enable data to flow directly from the control level to enterprise-level monitoring platforms.

By Deployment

On-Premise deployment remains market leader in 2025, driven by entrenched preference for dedicated control room infrastructure across utilities and large industrial operators managing mission-critical processes. Cloud deployment is expected to witness fastest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to the adoption of cloud native SCADA platforms which has reduced the need for dedicated server infrastructure, facilitated Scada monitoring from centralized smart operations centers and enabled access to advanced SCADA analytics for mid-size and smaller industrial operators at an order of magnitude lower capital cost.

By End User

Utilities accounted for the majority of end-user consumption with 41% market share, as monitored and controlled throughout their geographical networks of infrastructure in electricity power utility companies, water & wastewater treatment plants and natural gas distributors rely heavily on SCADA systems. By end-use segment, Discrete Manufacturing will be the highest-growing variable, growing at 11.17% during 2026-2035 as in discrete manufacturing practices industries such as automotive, electronics aerospace, pharmaceutical and consumer good can leverage SCADA and MES solution to gain higher efficiencies at their production operations.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held the top position within the global SCADA market in terms of revenue share with an approximate share of 39%, due to factors such as the widespread presence of critical infrastructures within the U.S., the well-developed industrial automation system, and the investments made in modernization owing to government regulations in electricity, water, and pipeline systems.

Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of around 11.27% until 2035, driven by initiatives undertaken in China for the development of smart grids; USD 36 billion Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme launched by the Indian government that includes deployment of SCADA within electricity distribution utilities; and initiatives related to industrial automation and smart cities in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

Industrial Digitalization, Smart Grid Modernization, and Critical Infrastructure Replacement Driving Structural SCADA Demand Globally

The combination of legacy infrastructure aging to an extent where replacement is required, along with the digitization of industrial processes by means of Industry 4.0, IoT, and artificial intelligence, is fueling a robust structural demand for new SCADA systems among major industries. Utilities around the world are upgrading their existing SCADA/energy management solutions deployed in the early 2000s to more advanced solutions that can control the smart grid using solar, wind, storage, and demand response. Water authorities are deploying SCADA networks to detect distribution pipe leaks, optimize pump operations, and maintain regulatory compliance across geographically dispersed infrastructure. The EPA estimates that nearly 6 billion gallons of treated water are lost daily in the U.S. through leaking distribution pipes — losses reducible by 15 to 30 percent through advanced SCADA-based pressure monitoring and district metering systems, directly reinforcing municipal investment in water sector SCADA modernization.

Key Companies:

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE Vernova)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

AVEVA Group plc (Schneider Electric)

Inductive Automation (Ignition)

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Triangle MicroWorks, Inc.

OSIsoft LLC (AVEVA PI System)

Open Automation Software (OAS)

Red Lion Controls

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Telvent (Schneider Electric)

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

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Recent Developments:

In 2025, Schneider Electric launched EcoStruxure SCADA Expert Geo 2.0 featuring enhanced cloud connectivity, AI-assisted alarm management, and cybersecurity compliance capabilities aligned with IEC 62443 standards, targeting water, energy, and transportation utility operators seeking modern SCADA platforms with enterprise-grade security and analytics.

In 2025, Siemens AG expanded its WinCC Unified SCADA platform with a new cloud-native version enabling secure remote monitoring and management of industrial processes from any device, integrating with the Siemens Industrial Edge ecosystem for distributed field-level data processing.

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