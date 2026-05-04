Talkdesk announces new integration to deliver unified healthcare experience and outcomes analytics

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. , a leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA) , today announced a new integration with Epic Caboodle, extending its capabilities with Epic Systems and advancing its leadership in healthcare experience innovation.

The integration enables healthcare organizations to unify contact center interaction data from Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud ™ with clinical and operational data within Epic’s Caboodle enterprise data warehouse, creating a comprehensive foundation for advanced analytics, operational optimization, and improved patient outcomes.

This announcement builds on Talkdesk development in Epic integrations, including its participation in the Epic Workshop program and prior innovations designed to bring contact center workflows closer to the electronic health record (EHR) and to unite inbound and outbound engagement.

Connecting patient access to clinical and financial outcomes

Healthcare organizations often operate with important data spread across contact centers, EHRs, and operational systems. Leaders typically work across multiple systems to get visibility into how patient interactions impact downstream outcomes.

By integrating Talkdesk with Caboodle, organizations can:

Compare interaction patterns across service lines, patient needs, and engagement topics.

Correlate contact center activity with clinical and operational outcomes such as appointment no-shows and readmissions.

Monitor performance against service level targets to improve patient access.

Identify inefficiencies by linking interaction patterns to operational costs.

Use historical interaction data to forecast demand and optimize staffing and capacity planning.

Analyze trends in contact center performance across specialties or facilities, including call handle times, wait times, and transfer rates.





These capabilities enable healthcare organizations to move beyond siloed reporting toward a unified, enterprise-wide understanding of patient access and engagement.

A foundational connection for patient experience and analytics

The integration also creates a foundation for more advanced, AI-driven use cases across healthcare organizations.

With unified datasets spanning experience and clinical systems, organizations can:

Predict patient demand and proactively manage access.

Identify patterns contributing to care gaps, delays, or missed care opportunities.

Optimize workforce performance across hybrid human and AI teams.

Improve patient engagement strategies with data-driven insights.





“Healthcare organizations all seek to improve access, reduce costs, and deliver better outcomes, but they lack a unified view of how patient interactions impact those goals,” said Patty Hayward, general manager of healthcare at Talkdesk. “By integrating Talkdesk with Epic Caboodle, we are enabling organizations to connect experience data with clinical context, unlocking insights that drive measurable improvements across both operations and patient care.”

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk automates the world’s most complex customer journeys. By resolving customer requests from start to finish, AI agents enable a hybrid workforce where human expertise is reserved for the moments that matter most. Backed by deep industry expertise and trusted by global leaders like Canon , United Rentals , Sysco, and Kimberly-Clark, Talkdesk sets the standard for Customer Experience Automation (CXA).

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. Epic and Caboodle are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

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