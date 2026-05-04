Earth’s Best Debuts All-New Organic Snacks Made Just for Big Kids

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth’s Best®, a trusted brand of organic foods for babies and kids to grow with, is proud to introduce its first line of organic snacks created specifically for kids ages 4 to 8 years old: Earth’s Best Big Kids Snacks. Launching nationwide this spring, the portfolio includes Organic Crispy Sticks and Organic Veggie Waves — delicious snacks packed with bold flavor and ingredients that help fuel growing kids and all their big adventures.

For decades, Earth’s Best has supported families through every feeding stage. Now, as little ones enter their “big kid” years — complete with backpacks, sports, playdates, independence, and bigger appetites — many caregivers find that the better-for-you snack options they relied on start to disappear. Big Kids Snacks offer fun, irresistible flavors packed with nutritious, wholesome, organic ingredients, making snack time something kids love and parents can feel confident about.

“At Earth’s Best, we know families want snacks they can trust as their kids grow,” said Pamela Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Earth’s Best. “Big Kids Snacks are the next natural evolution in our mission to support families at every age and stage. They’re packed with flavor, wholesome ingredients, and just the right fuel to keep up with busy days or snack-time fun. From first bites and self-feeding milestones to lunch boxes and backpacks, we’re here to make snacking simple, enjoyable, and something caregivers can feel good about.”

Introducing Earth’s Best Big Kids Snacks:

Earth’s Best ® Organic Crispy Sticks , crunchy baked (not fried) sticks made with organic lentils and real cheese, offer a wholesome, flavorful option for growing kids with bigger appetites. Crispy Sticks deliver a satisfying crunch in two bold varieties, Cheesy Mac and Pizza, perfect for lunch boxes, after‑school snacking, and on‑the‑go moments.

, crunchy baked (not fried) sticks made with organic lentils and real cheese, offer a wholesome, flavorful option for growing kids with bigger appetites. Crispy Sticks deliver a satisfying crunch in two bold varieties, Cheesy Mac and Pizza, perfect for lunch boxes, after‑school snacking, and on‑the‑go moments. Earth’s Best® Organic Veggie Waves are wavy snacks with a veggie‑forward taste made with organic peas and sorghum. Baked, not fried, with protein, Veggie Waves offer big flavor and better‑for‑you ingredients in two delicious options, Rock’n Ranch and BBQ Blast, giving kids a fun, crunchy way to enjoy snacks throughout the day.

All Earth’s Best Big Kids Snacks are certified USDA Organic, non‑GMO, and made without artificial flavors or artificial preservatives. Earth’s Best Big Kids Snacks began rolling out nationwide in April 2026 at major retailers, including Target and Walmart . Products will be available in both multiserve and single‑serve multipack formats.

Meet Our Family Feeding and Snack Experts

Transitioning to school-age, lunch box and backpack snacking comes with its own sets of excitement, questions, and sometimes challenges for caregivers. To provide support and practical tips alongside the launch of Big Kids Snacks, while being a trusted resource for Earth’s Best products tailored to every feeding stage and journey, Earth’s Best has partnered with two leading experts in pediatric health and nutrition:

Whitney Casares , M.D., MPH, FAAP, is a board-certified pediatrician, author, and founder of Modern Mommy Doc whose clinical expertise and family-focused approach help caregivers raise emotionally and physically healthy kids with confidence.

, M.D., MPH, FAAP, is a board-certified pediatrician, author, and founder of whose clinical expertise and family-focused approach help caregivers raise emotionally and physically healthy kids with confidence. Joy Dubost, Ph.D., R.D., is a registered dietitian and food scientist with over 20 years of experience across the food industry, is the founder of NJOY Health & Nutrition and has a passion for supporting transparent, science-backed nutrition for little ones and families, a commitment she brings to her work with Earth’s Best.

Together, they bring thoughtful expertise to Earth’s Best’s mission of supporting kids and their caregivers at every age and stage. Through these partnerships, Earth’s Best will provide families with trusted, science-backed guidance, serving as a consistent resource as their children grow.

For more information on the Earth’s Best Big Kids Snacks launch or family feeding expertise, visit www.earthsbest.com or follow Earth’s Best on Instagram @earthsbest.

About Earth’s Best®

Earth’s Best® was founded in 1985 and pioneered organic baby foods within the mainstream market. For 40 years, Earth’s Best has been a trusted leader in organic foods for babies and kids to grow with, providing a wide range of nutritious options — from formula and baby food to self-feeding snacks and toddler meals. The brand’s mission is to make wholesome, tasty food fun for children while helping families navigate the early years of feeding.

About the Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impact today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Hain Celestial’s products, across baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Hartley’s® jelly, Earth’s Best® and Ella’s Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden®, and Imagine® soups, Linda McCartney’s® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Justin Godley

Justin.Godley@hain.com

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