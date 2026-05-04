United States Mint Director Paul Hollis to Host Special Event at New Orleans Jazz Museum, “the Old U.S. Mint”

Washington, D.C., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: United States Mint Director Paul Hollis will host a special event at the New Orleans Jazz Museum to celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial. The event will include remarks, a pop-up retail space featuring 2026 Mint products, educational resources, a coin exchange machine, and access to select museum exhibits.

WHEN: Friday, May 8, 2026, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE: New Orleans Jazz Museum (“the Old U.S. Mint”)

400 Esplanade Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70116

WHO: Paul Hollis, Director, United States Mint

Representatives from the United States Mint, the New Orleans Jazz Museum, and the Louisiana America 250 Commission.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required.

About the Semiquincentennial Program

To celebrate the nation’s Semiquincentennial in 2026, the United States Mint will be updating well-known U.S. coinage, such as the circulating dime, nickel, quarter, half dollar and the collectible penny. Other popular Mint products will feature special privy marks, dual dates, and design changes, as well.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint (Mint) in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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