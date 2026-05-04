MOVATI Cares Donates $80,185 & Over 3,400 lbs of Food to Feed Ontario and Edmonton's Food Bank, Providing Over 164,000 Meals to Local Communities

TORONTO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVATI Athletic is proud to announce the overwhelming success of its MOVATI Cares initiatives, including Shake Days and the Spring Food Drive, demonstrating the collective impact of its members, team members, and partners in supporting communities facing food insecurity.

Shake Days, held April 13th –15th, 2026, saw the MOVATI community come together to purchase 7,925 shakes. This initiative exceeded fundraising expectations and surpassed previous years, generating $73,725. With the generous contribution of $6,460 from Gruppo Nutrition, a total of $80,185 will be donated to Feed Ontario and Edmonton's Food Bank.





Complementing this effort, MOVATI Cares Spring Food Drive collected an impressive 3,499 pounds of food across its clubs. Each MOVATI location partnered directly with a local food bank, ensuring that donations stayed within the communities they serve and provided meaningful, local support to neighbours experiencing hunger.

Participating club partnerships included:

Albany, Manning, and Windermere supporting Edmonton's Food Bank

Barrhaven, Nepean, Orléans, and Trainyards supporting the Ottawa Food Bank

Burlington supporting the Burlington Food Bank

Guelph supporting the Guelph Food Bank

Waterloo supporting the Waterloo Region Food Bank

Richmond Hill supporting the Food Bank of York Region

Thunder Bay supporting the Regional Food Distribution Association

Mississauga supporting the Eden Food for Change

Windsor supporting the UHC - Hub of Opportunities

Amherstburg supporting the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission

Brantford supporting the Brantford Food Bank

Kanata supporting the Kanata Food Cupboard

Kingsville supporting the Kingsville Community Food Bank

Together, the funds raised through MOVATI Cares Shake Days, and the food collected through the MOVATI Cares Spring Food Drive will provide over 164,000 meals to individuals and families in need across Ontario and Edmonton.





“The success of our annual Shake Day and Food Drive programs is a testament to the power of our MOVATI community,” said Chuck Kelly, President and CEO of MOVATI Athletic. “Thank you to our members, team members, and partners for once again surpassing our goals and helping us create meaningful change for those who need it most.”

MOVATI Cares is a program developed by MOVATI Athletic to support charitable organizations that help individuals lead healthier, happier lives. Shake Days is a national initiative during which 100% of proceeds from MOVATI Café shake sales are donated to partner food banks working to fight hunger and strengthen communities.

Feed Ontario leverages bulk purchasing to distribute food to food banks across Ontario, with every $1 raised helping provide two meals to someone in need. Meanwhile, Edmonton's Food Bank supports over 34,000 people each month through its programs and provides more than 400,000 meals and snacks monthly through its network of community partners.

Founded in 1997, MOVATI Athletic is redefining the fitness experience by blending boutique-style programming with premium, full-service amenities. Celebrating 29 years in 2026, MOVATI operates 19 locations across Ontario and Alberta, serving members with a wide range of fitness services, recovery amenities, and industry-leading group fitness classes. With more than 2,000 team members, MOVATI is committed to creating welcoming environments that empower healthier, happier communities.

For more information, visit www.movati.ca

To learn more about Feed Ontario, visit www.feedontario.ca

To learn more about Edmonton's Food Bank, visit www.edmontonsfoodbank.com

Media Contact:

Anthony Cozzetto

acozzetto@movatiathletic.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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